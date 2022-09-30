The origins of Abington Township date back to pre-1700, making it one of the oldest communities in Montgomery County.

Located just 12 miles from downtown Philadelphia, Abington is a first-ring suburb that provides affordable housing, a highly-regarded school system and easy access to the culture and entertainment of Philly.

One popular spot for Abingtonians is the Briar Bush Nature Center, where you can trek across 12 acres of walkable trails. Bird lovers will get a kick out of the Griscom Bird Observatory, too.

There are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained year-round. The town’s parks and recreation department offers youth programs that range from tee-ball to “ultimate warrior” camps. For budding STEM aficionados, the department also offers programs on forensics, engineering and “Super Slimy Science,” a journey through different scientific fields where kids can play with slime, build a catapult, learn about optical illusions and more.

Adults won’t feel left out either. There are plenty of opportunities to find like-minded people in Abington, whether you’re into practicing yoga or signing your dog up for an end-of-summer “pooch plunge,” where both canine and human can splash around and play in Penbryn Pool.

There are over 5,000 businesses that call Abington Township home, and most of those are retail shops and small businesses. Some of the largest employers are Abington Memorial Hospital, the Holy Redeemer Health System and the Willow Grove Park Mall. — Leslie Cook