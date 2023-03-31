Bentonville is booming: In fact, it’s grown more than 50% in the past 10 years. The city estimates its population will nearly double to 100,000 by 2040. Why the swarm? Walmart, for one.
The city is home to the mega-retailer’s headquarters, and the Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services HQs are also stationed there. As a result, the unemployment rate in Bentonville recently clocked in at 2.8%, well below the national average.
However, it’s not just job opportunities drawing folks to Bentonville.
The city is commonly referred to as the mountain biking capital of the world, boasting over 160 miles of trail. Paved trails connect residential neighborhoods, while more adventurous riders can peddle along the limestone bluffs and hills of the Ozark Mountains. Also tucked into the Ozark woods is Crystal Bridges, a world-class American art museum funded by Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton. General admission is free and the grounds include a 120-acre park with ponds, sculptures and walking trails connecting to downtown Bentonville.
There’s heaps more to enjoy downtown, like the Compton Gardens and Arboretum (also free), the First Friday monthly block party, and the twice-weekly (Thursdays and Saturdays) farmers market. Parks are aplenty throughout the city too (there are 16 in total). — Jhoni Jackson
Bentonville, Arkansas
-
Population
57,315
-
Median Household Income
$92,717
-
Median Home Price
$366,891
-
Unemployment Rate
2.8%
Sources: Population and median household income provided by Synergos Technologies Inc.; unemployment rate (by county) provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics; and median home price provided by ATTOM Data Solutions.