Best Smart Locks of 2024
Smart locks are becoming increasingly popular for their convenience and additional security features. Not only can they help you keep watch on who goes in and out of your home, but they also provide alternative methods of entering your home, which is especially useful if you misplace your door keys.
Whether you're looking to upgrade your current lock system or add advanced features to your door, there's a lock out there tailored to meet your needs. Read on to see our top picks for the best smart locks of 2024 and answers to common questions about these devices.
Our Top Picks for Best Smart Locks
- August: Best Retrofit Smart Lock
- Ultraloq: Best for Flexibility
- Wyze: Best Budget Smart Lock
- Eufy: Best Video Smart Lock
- Yale: Best Keyless Smart Lock
- Kwikset: Best Touch-Only Smart Lock
Best Smart Locks Reviews
Pros
Cons
- Robust app functionality and smart home integration
- Maintains existing deadbolt and keys
- Small design and easy installation
- Shorter battery life than models without Wi-Fi
- High price point, and keypad sold separately
Why we chose it: The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock seamlessly integrates with existing deadbolts, eliminating the need for a complete lock replacement. Moreover, its Wi-Fi capabilities allow for remote access and control, making it ideal for tech-savvy homeowners.
Designed by one of the leaders in smart home technology, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is both user-friendly and feature-rich. The lock fits over your existing deadbolt, which lets you keep your original keys. Installation is straightforward and can be completed in just minutes with only a screwdriver.
The August app offers a comprehensive suite of features, including remote locking and unlocking, guest access and real-time notifications. Additionally, the lock is compatible with major smart home systems like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, enhancing its versatility.
Pros
Cons
- Multiple unlocking methods
- Durable and weatherproof
- User-friendly app
- Higher learning curve to fully use all its features
- Complex installation process
Why we chose it: The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro offers improved flexibility thanks to its multiple unlocking methods, which include fingerprint recognition, keypad, smartphone app and traditional mechanical key. This versatility makes it the top choice for users seeking a highly adaptable smart lock.
Ultraloq has built a reputation for creating innovative and secure smart locks. The U-Bolt Pro continues this tradition with its six-in-one keyless entry system. The lock can be accessed via fingerprint, keypad, smartphone, auto-unlock, mechanical key and even a Magic Shake feature for quick unlocking.
To ensure its durability in various climates, the U-Bolt Pro is constructed with a solid zinc alloy and has an IP65 weatherproof rating. Moreover, its mobile app lets users access detailed logs and manage the lock remotely, making it a great choice for families and rental property owners.
Pros
Cons
- Stylish, waterproof design
- Simple installation
- Long battery life
- Lacks smart home integrations
- Only Bluetooth connectivity
Why we chose it: The Wyze Lock Bolt offers a competitive combination of affordability and essential smart lock features, making it one of the best options for homeowners on a tight budget.
Known for its budget-friendly smart home products, Wyze offers the Lock Bolt as a cost-effective yet reliable smart lock solution. Despite its low price compared to similar products, the lock does not skimp on essential features. It’s straightforward to install and use, with unlocking via both keypad and Bluetooth.
The Wyze app allows for easy management of access codes and monitoring of lock activity, ensuring you can keep an eye on who enters your home. Lastly, the lock’s sleek design fits well with most home decor.
Pros
Cons
- Integrated 2K video camera
- Two-way audio communication
- Multiple access methods
- Higher price than many competitors
- Complex installation
Why we chose it: The Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 combines the best features of a smart lock and a video doorbell, offering enhanced security with its integrated camera.
Eufy excels in creating high-quality smart home devices, and the Video Smart Lock E330 exemplifies this with its combination of a smart lock and a 2K resolution video doorbell. The lock provides secure entry while the camera offers real-time video and motion alerts.
The Eufy E330 features a built-in microphone and speaker for two-way communication. This allows you to interact with visitors from anywhere via the Eufy Security app. Moreover, its fingerprint sensor, keypad and traditional key options make accessing your home more secure and flexible.
Pros
Cons
- Compatible with many smart home protocols
- Seamless smart home integration
- Auto-lock feature
- Depends solely on touchpad for entry
- High cost for additional modules
Why we chose it: The Yale Assure Lock 2 is a reliable and easy-to-use lock which features a completely key-free experience with its advanced touchpad and integration with smart home security systems.
Yale offers the Assure Lock 2 as its leading keyless entry solution. This smart lock features a sleek touchpad for code entry and integrates seamlessly with various smart home ecosystem protocols like Z-Wave, Zigbee and Wi-Fi.
Thanks to its tamper-resistant design and auto-lock functionality, the Assure Lock 2 is exceedingly hard to bypass, providing a high level of security. You can even secure your home when you're away through the Yale Access app, which allows for easy entry code management and remote control.
Pros
Cons
- Quick fingerprint access
- Robust security features
- Easy remote management
- High battery consumption
- Relies on biometric input
Why we chose it: The Kwikset Halo Touch offers the best touch-only smart lock experience due to its convenient size and advanced fingerprint recognition technology.
Halo Touch’s focus on biometric security provides quick and convenient access to your home without the need for keys or codes. The smart lock utilizes fingerprint recognition, allowing for up to 100 fingerprints to be stored and managed through the Kwikset app.
The Halo Touch also features a modern design and boasts robust security measures, including ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 certification. Its Wi-Fi connectivity allows users to monitor and manage the lock remotely, making it a convenient and secure option.
Best Smart Locks FAQs
How do smart locks work?Smart locks use wireless communication protocols like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or Z-Wave to connect to a smartphone app or a smart home hub. They allow you to lock and unlock your door remotely, and can often integrate with other smart home devices for added functionality.
Are smart locks secure?Smart locks are made out of sturdy material and employ strong encryption and security protocols to minimize the risk of hacking. However, their level of security can vary by model and brand, and no device is completely hack-proof. It's important to choose a reputable manufacturer and keep the lock’s software up to date.
What happens if my lock’s battery dies?Most smart locks can send low-battery alerts via their corresponding mobile app. In case the battery does die, many models have backup options, such as a traditional key slot or a way to connect an external battery temporarily.
Do smart locks work with existing deadbolts?Some smart locks are designed to retrofit over your existing deadbolt, while others require a complete replacement. Check the specifications of the smart lock you are interested in to see if it's compatible with your current setup.
How easy is it to install a smart lock?Installation difficulty varies by model. Some smart locks are designed with DIY installation in mind and can be set up in under an hour with simple tools. Others might require professional installation, especially if they involve wiring or more complex procedures.
