Smart locks are becoming increasingly popular for their convenience and additional security features. Not only can they help you keep watch on who goes in and out of your home, but they also provide alternative methods of entering your home, which is especially useful if you misplace your door keys.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your current lock system or add advanced features to your door, there's a lock out there tailored to meet your needs. Read on to see our top picks for the best smart locks of 2024 and answers to common questions about these devices.

Our Top Picks for Best Smart Locks

August: Best Retrofit Smart Lock

Ultraloq: Best for Flexibility

Wyze: Best Budget Smart Lock

Eufy: Best Video Smart Lock

Yale: Best Keyless Smart Lock

Kwikset: Best Touch-Only Smart Lock

Best Smart Locks Reviews