Amazon Prime Day's Best Vacuum Deals

This week’s Amazon Prime Day sales event is the perfect time to upgrade your cleaning arsenal with great deals on a wide range of vacuum cleaners.

In addition to major discounts on Roombas and robot vacuums, Prime Day 2021 features amazing prices on cordless and upright vacuum cleaners from brands like Shark and Tineco.

Prime Day 2021 takes place on June 21 and 22, and like usual, the deals are exclusively available only to subscribers of Amazon Prime, the membership program that includes fast free shipping on most Amazon purchases, as well as unlimited streaming of video and music content. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime to people who haven’t been subscribers recently.

From cordless vacuums that adjust their suction power based on how much dirt they detect to upright models that can deep clean even the thickest carpets, here are some of the best vacuum deals available for Prime Day:

Prime Day 2021’s best vacuum deals

• Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV358 Vacuum

Courtesy of Amazon

Shark’s Navigator Lift-Away series has been popular for years, for good reason. They’re upright models that are affordable, easy to maneuver and have outstanding suction power on both bare floors and carpets. All the vacuums in the line are equally powerful and are only different in terms of color, dust bin size and the number of cleaning attachments included.

The Navigator Lift-Away NV358 is currently on sale for $119.99 — a 40% discount from its original $199.99 retail price. This model has a completely sealed HEPA filter system and includes a crevice tool, dusting brush and pet power brush ideal for deep cleaning upholstery.

• Shark Rotator Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum

Courtesy of Amazon

The Shark Rotator Lift-Away TruePet retails for $320 and has been on sale for $169 during Amazon Prime Day. (Unfortunately, at last check, this deal may be sold out — which is unsurprising given how good the offer is.)

This vacuum has a sealed HEPA filtration system and is plenty powerful enough to deep clean carpets and loosen up embedded hair from upholstery with the included pet multi-tool. Its dust bin is large enough to clean multiple rooms without emptying it. Better yet, the dust bin separates from the vacuum’s main body with the touch of a button essentially turning the Rotator Lift-Away into a handheld vacuum cleaner, perfect for cleaning hard-to-reach areas.

• Tineco Pure ONE S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum

Courtesy of Amazon

The Tineco Pure ONE S12 is one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners in the market and is currently on sale for $332.49, down from a list price of $499.99.

This vacuum adjusts its suction power based on how much debris it detects, guaranteeing the deepest clean possible and optimizing battery life. It also integrates with Alexa and the Tineco app so you can ask for cleaning and tech reports, battery levels and maintenance reminders. An impressive array of cleaning attachments is included for the price, such as two batteries, a mini power brush and two floor cleaner heads (one that’s best for deep cleaning carpets and another for hard floors).

• Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum

Courtesy of Amazon

If the Tineco Pure ONE S12 is still too expensive, consider the Tineco A11 Hero. It’s on sale for $181.99, down from $259.99.

This cordless vacuum is pretty quiet and packs plenty of power. Like the Pure ONE S12, it comes with two batteries (each battery holds a 30-minute charge) so you don’t run out of power in the middle of a cleaning session. It also includes four cleaning attachments and a tool to clean the vacuum’s filter.

• MOOSOO K17 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Courtesy of Amazon

The MOOSOO K17 is a perfect fit for anyone looking for a budget-friendly cordless vacuum. While it doesn’t have the absolute best suction power (think Dyson or Shark), it can still tackle most cleaning situations adequately.

This model often sells for around $170 but you can snag it for $135.99 during Prime Day. While most cordless vacuums are lightweight (usually around 5 pounds), this one is even lighter, coming in at a little under 3 pounds.

• Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Smart Wet Vacuum

Courtesy of Amazon

The Tineco Floor One S3 is selling for $279.99, down from $399.99 normally, and can help you tackle both vacuuming and the mopping at the same time.

This vacuum delivers impressive suction power not only on dust and dirt but also liquid spills. It releases a cleaning and deodorizing solution while a built-in sensor adjusts the suction power and water flow accordingly. The vacuum’s LED display even tracks your cleaning progress with a light that goes from red to blue whenever an area is properly cleaned. Link the machine to the Tineco app, and you’ll get performance updates and maintenance reminders.

More from Money:

Amazon Prime Day’s Best Deals: Everything You Need to Know for the Epic 2021 Summer Sale

Amazon Prime Day Has Amazing Deals on Roombas and Other Robot Vacuums

Prime Day 2021 Features Awesome Headphones Deals from Sony, Bose and Jabra