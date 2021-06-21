Prime Day 2021 Features Awesome Deals on Sony and Bose Headphones

This year’s Amazon Prime Day deals include some eye-catching offers on wireless headphones and earbuds with superb sound quality.

The deals include models from popular companies like Sony and Bose that we featured in our Best Wireless Headphones roundup. And for very good reason: they’re comfortable to wear, feature a long battery life, sound amazing and can keep outside noise at bay.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading how you listen to your favorite tunes, these are the best headphones deals you can snag during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, with prices at or near the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

In most cases, the headphones deals highlighted below are exclusive offers only for subscribers of Amazon Prime, the membership program that includes two-day (or faster) shipping on most Amazon purchases, as well as unlimited streaming of video and music content. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime to people who haven’t been subscribers recently.

Prime Day 2021: Best headphones deals

• Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: $248 (list price $349.99)

Headphone design: Over-ear | Earcup: Closed-back | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Weight: 8.95oz | Battery life: 30 hours

Sony’s headphones usually retail for around $350 and have been on sale before for $278, but they are currently available for an all-time low (as far as we know) of just $248.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones boast some of the best noise-cancelling capabilities around and impeccable sound quality. While they deliver well-balanced sound right off the bat, Sony’s mobile app lets you adjust sound levels as needed with a five-band equalizer (EQ) — or you could simply switch between presets like outdoor stage or club.

More advanced audio settings are available through the app. These include DSEE Extreme, which uses artificial intelligence to enhance low-quality, compressed audio and adjustable ambient noise levels so you can decide if you’d like complete noise isolation or if you’d rather hear some of the outside world, like voices. These headphones can even detect where you are and adjust sound level and noise cancellation for the best listening experience.

• Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $229 (list price $399)

Headphone design: Over-ear | Ear cup: Closed-back | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Weight: 8.96 oz | Battery life: 20 hours

The black version of Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones is currently available for $300 — $100 less than the original retail price. Even more impressive is the $229 price tag on the white version, which is around $70 less than the lowest price we have ever seen.

For those who are fans of Bose’s signature sound, the Noise Cancelling 700s are surely among the best wireless headphones in the market. Just like Sony’s WH-1000XM4, these headphones offer well-balanced sound and effective noise cancelation that can be tweaked to your preference with an in-app EQ.

If you prefer to leave your headphones on during calls, the Noise Cancelling 700s offer outstanding voice clarity thanks to a microphone system that’s optimized to pick up voice frequencies while ignoring environmental noise. Basically, they pick up your voice, isolate it and suppress all other noise they detect.

• Jabra Elite 45h: $54.99 (list price $99.99)

Headphone design: On-ear | Ear cup: Closed-back | Noise-cancelling: No | Weight: 5.64 oz | Battery life: 50 hours

The Jabra Elite 45h usually retail for around $100, which is a decent price given how comfortable and sturdy they are, and just how good they sound. But Prime Day has brought the already budget-friendly headphones to an irresistible $55, the lowest price we’ve seen.

Not only do these headphones sound good, they deliver an impressive 50-hour battery life not even seen on more expensive models. Pair this with their lightweight, foldable design and you’ve got an excellent option for those who are constantly on the go.

Even though they aren’t as feature-packed as Bose or Sony headphones, the Jabra Elite 45h’s sound can be tweaked with an in-app EQ and can be paired with two devices simultaneously so you can seamlessly switch, say, between listening to some tunes on your computer to a call on your smartphone.

• Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds: $99.99 (list price $149.99)

Headphone design: In-ear | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Weight: 0.19 oz per earbud | Earbud battery life: 7.5 hours per charge | Charging case size: 2.4”L x 1.4”W x 1.06”H | Charging case weight: 1.2 oz

The Jabra Elite 75t can often be found on sale for around $120, but are currently selling for the lowest price we’ve seen them: $99.99.

These true wireless earbuds (earbuds that don’t have any cables connecting the two earpieces together) may be budget-friendly, but their sound quality and active noise cancellation can easily rival more expensive models. The battery life is quite impressive as well, with each earbud packing up to seven hours on a single charge (the Airpods Pro typically lasts less than five hours). And don’t hesitate to take them out for a run, these have a comfortable, tight fit and can handle some water, sweat and dust.

• Apple AirPods Pro: $189.99 (list price $249)

Headphone design: In-ear | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Weight: 0.19 oz per earbud | Earbud battery life: 4.5 hours per charge | Charging case size: 2.36”L x 0.85”W x 1.78”H | Charging case weight: 1.61 oz

The Apple AirPods Pro retail for around $250 and are currently selling for $190 on Prime Day; while this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen (they’ve been available for $170 before), it’s a sale still worth checking out considering they’re the best Apple earbuds you can buy.

The AirPods Pro create a tight seal in your ear canal to maximize their noise cancellation capabilities and fine-tune their sound levels automatically using a feature called Adaptive EQ. Basically, they detect the shape of your ears to create a personalized sound experience.

AirPods Pro work with both Android and iOS devices; however, if you’re an iPhone and Mac user, you’ll get the added bonus of effortless integration with all your devices.

