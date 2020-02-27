The Best Xbox Deals Right Now

Where and when should you go shopping to find the best Xbox deals? You might assume that you’ll have to wait until Black Friday to roll around again for the absolute best video game console deals to surface. But the truth is that good Xbox deals (and discounts on other consoles, like Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4), can and do pop up around the calendar year — and yes, the prices are sometimes just as good as Black Friday.

In fact, this year, there are likely to be more Xbox deals than usual, what with a new Xbox console hitting the market. Microsoft says that its fastest and most powerful video game console ever, the Xbox Series X, will go on sale sometime in 2020 — most likely, during the peak winter holiday shopping season.

One good thing about the new Xbox console is that it’ll be compatible with Xbox One games, so you can rest easy that the games being sold now will work with the Xbox Series X. Another good thing is that with the Xbox Series X coming out in the near future, retailers are bound to be particularly aggressive with Xbox One deals, with the hopes of selling as many current consoles as possible before the new kid on the block grabs all the attention.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Xbox deals and discount Xbox bundles. We’ll update this story as new Xbox One deals appear, and as more info about Xbox Series X sales is released.

Best Xbox One Deals and Xbox Bundles

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition

Xbox One X 1TB “NBA 2K20” Bundle

Xbox One X 1TB “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” Bundle

Xbox One S 1TB “NBA 2K20” Bundle

Xbox Buying Guide: What’s the Best Console for You?

Xbox One S vs. Xbox One X: Which one should you buy? The Xbox One X is newer (released in 2017, versus 2016 for the original One S), more powerful, and faster than the Xbox One S. As you’d guess, the latter is cheaper: You’ll often save $100 or more buying an Xbox One S over the One X with the same amount of storage (1TB).

Younger and more casual players tend to be pretty satisfied with the capabilities of the cheaper Xbox One S. More hardcore gamers, on the other hand, often think the Xbox One X is well worth the extra money. If you’re unsure of which Xbox to buy, it might help to answer the “help me choose” series of questions at xbox.com, which guides you through the decision by asking about what kinds of games and how you’re likely to use a console.

Another question to consider: an all-digital Xbox, or one that plays discs? The all-digital version of the Xbox One S first hit the market during the spring of 2019 with a regular list price of $249 — $50 less than the standard Xbox One S or Nintendo Switch. The Xbox One S All-Digital has been discounted frequently since then too. Around Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, the overall lowest-price Xbox One console deal we saw was the Xbox One S 1TB all-digital model that came with three games (“Minecraft,” “Sea of Thieves,” and “Fortnite”), priced at $149.99 ($100 off) at Walmart and other stores.

Bear in mind that there’s a tradeoff for going with the cheaper all-digital Xbox One S. Quite obviously, the console only works with downloadable games (you can’t use traditional discs). So you can’t swap discs with friends, or borrow Xbox discs from the library, or use games on discs you may have inherited somehow. An all-digital Xbox won’t play Blu-Ray DVDs or CDs like other Xbox consoles either.

Other Xbox deals and bundles from last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday frenzy also featured discounts of $100 to $150 off list prices. For example, Target was offering an Xbox One S 1TB bundle with “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” for $199.99 ($100 off), and it came with a $40 Target gift card as a bonus. Another hot Black Friday Xbox deal was the Xbox One X 1TB “Gears 5” Bundle, available from multiple retailers for $349 ($499 regularly).

Unfortunately, all of the prices and promotions mentioned above have expired. We’re highlighting last year’s Black Friday deals for the sake of comparison with what you can buy right now. As you might have already noticed, sometimes you can find Xbox deals that are just as good or very close to what Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and other stores were promoting around Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

