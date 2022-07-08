The 5 Biggest Risks People Face in Retirement, Ranked

Preparing for your golden years requires a lot more than day dreaming about digging your toes into a sandy Florida beach or breathing in the salty air while cruising the Mediterranean.

Americans are living much longer, retirement costs are compounding, and pension plans — a retirement-staple in previous decades — are rapidly going extinct. While there are many risks that face retirees, new research suggests older Americans often underestimate the biggest and most likely problems they'll encounter.

“Planning for retirement has always been challenging because retirees face numerous risks and may not perceive them accurately,” writes Wenliang Hou, the author of a new paper published by Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research.

Hou’s research objectively ranks the biggest risks facing retirees, while also tracking how retirement-aged Americans perceive these risks. Unsurprisingly, there are some mismatches: For example, Americans tend to overestimate market volatility and underestimate their longevity and the toll it will take on their finances.

Here’s a look at the five biggest risks retirees face — as well as some advice for minimizing those risks.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Finance of America can help you protect your retirement with a Reverse Mortgage If you are over 62, a reverse mortgage can help you take care expenses or even invest in things that will improve your quality of life. Click on your state to be match with our top lender. Hawaii Alaska Florida South Carolina Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee RI Rhode Island CT Connecticut MA Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire VT Vermont New York NJ New Jersey DE Delaware MD Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia DC Washington DC Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas SEE RATES

1. Outliving your money in retirement

The biggest threat retirees face is outliving their retirement savings, according to Hou’s research. He refers to this as the “longevity risk.”

While it’s great news that Americans are living longer, the extra years come at a price. Americans often underestimate how long they’ll live — and therefore also underestimate how much money they'll need in retirement. “It is not surprising that longevity risk tops the list, because it affects the planning horizon for the retirement period,” Hou wrote.

What can you do to help pay for the added costs of living a longer life? To get some extra mileage out of Social Security benefits, retirement experts often recommend older Americans delay their retirement until age 70, if possible.

“The payoff from waiting until age 70 to start your Social Security benefit is the best investment you can make for your retirement,” Suze Orman, financial advisor and author, wrote in The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad With a Reverse Mortgage, you can invest in your future starting today Finance of America can help you get the best terms out of your Reverse Mortgage loan. Find out more by clicking below. Get Started

2. Higher-than-expected medical costs

Health care expenses are a major financial risk to retirees, and it’s one they often miscalculate, according to Hou.

Recent research from Fidelity Investments shows that the average 65-year-old retired couple can now expect to pay $315,000 on medical expenses in retirement. Last year, that number was $300,000. Since Fidelity first began calculating the figure 20 years ago, estimated health care costs for retirees have almost doubled, and the vast majority of Americans report they aren’t prepared to cover the skyrocketing costs.

Experts often recommend long-term care insurance — preferably purchased long before you need it, in your 50s — as a way to help defray medical costs later in life, as can health savings accounts (HSAs) thanks to their major tax perks.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Getting Long-Term Care Insurance allows you to know that you're protected as you age Purchasing a long-term care insurance policy ahead of time can help you save on the cost of premiums. Click below to get a free quote. Get a Free Quote

3. Stock market volatility

Americans subjectively think volatility in the stock market will be the biggest risk to their nest egg, but it’s actually the third largest risk, according to Hou’s ranking.

Who could blame them? Market swings stress most investors out, and for those approaching retirement, it can induce panic. Given that stocks officially entered a bear market in June, these fears have only heightened lately.

Kicking off your retirement during a bear market isn’t ideal, and experts recommend delaying your retirement if possible.

"If it were me and I was going to declare I’m retired and have my retirement party, I'd look to delay it a year or even two if I could," Chris Orestis, president of Retirement Genius, recently told Money.

That can help twofold by increasing your Social Security benefits while allowing for markets to recover. Whatever you do, don’t throw in the towel by cashing out your investments.

“The only thing worse than missing out on gains in a bull market is locking in your losses in a bear market,” he said.

Bear market or not, financial experts suggest you change your allocations as you get older to limit your exposure to the stocks — thus reducing the sting of volatile markets.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Thinking about retirement, but not sure when's the right time? A Financial Advisor can help you get your finances in order and plan for the future. Click below to get started. Get Started

4. Family expenses

Aside from all the financial snafus you could personally face in retirement, your family will likely have unforeseen emergencies and expenses that you’ll need to cover.

For example, if you and your spouse were expecting to work throughout retirement to cover costs, that plan could easily be upended if one of you were to fall chronically ill — or worse. The Social Security Administration does provide 100% survivor benefits if you are at full retirement age, but it may not be enough to cover your specific situation — especially if your spouse was working. Likewise, a divorce later in life could completely alter the course of your retirement.

While it’s difficult to plan for all these possibilities, you can do your due diligence and set up aforementioned long-term care insurance, life insurance and possibly even a postnuptial agreement (one made after you are married) to protect your finances.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad A proper life insurance policy will protect your loved ones from the unexpected. No time like the present to get on the estate planning path. Do it right with life insurance and take care of your family. Click below for more information. Get a Free Quote

5. Social Security policy changes

Nearly 50 million Americans collect monthly retirement benefits from the Social Security Administration.

However, due in part to seismic demographic shifts spurred by the retirement of baby boomers, the SSA is on pace to become insolvent in the 2030s. High inflation now, which results in boosted monthly Social Security benefits in the short-term, could cause insolvency to come sooner.

While insolvency is a real possibility, and retirement benefits could be cut 20% or more, a hypothetical change to Social Security's payouts doesn’t top Hou’s ranking. At any time before then, Congress could, of course, act to keep retirement benefits fully funded.

“One big reason the policy risk is small is that Social Security reform is unlikely to have a significant impact on people who have already retired,” he wrote.

Newsletter Retire with Money Retire With Money brings the latest retirement news, insights, and advice to your inbox. Elizabeth O'Brien has covered retirement for more than 10 years. Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information. Sign Up Newsletter Subscribe successful! You will now receive Money's Retire with Money newsletter at Reply anytime to let us know how we can improve. Enjoy! Make sure we land in your inbox, not your spam folder. We just sent you a welcome email. Sometimes email clients send our first email to a spam or promotions folder. If you don't see us in your inbox, check these folders, then drag and drop the welcome email into your inbox.

More from Money:

Best Money Moves for July



Falling Stock Prices Are Putting Your Retirement Dreams in Danger



For Retirees, Downsizing to a Smaller Home Isn’t the Cash Grab It Once Was