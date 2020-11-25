Black Friday Week: All The Best TV Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart

What’s the absolute best Black Friday TV deal this year? No single set jumped out at us when we scoured the sales, so the best choice for you depends on your priorities.

Are you simply looking for the lowest price, which will lead you to a TV with the same HD screen resolution as the ones you now own? Or are you ready to upgrade to a set with 4K (also known as “Ultra HD”) imaging, to better enjoy the growing amount of content in that more detailed video format?

The good thing is that regardless of the kind of TV you favor, the week of Black Friday is a great time to be shopping. Virtually every retailer is promoting major discounts on TVs — including models from brands like Sony and Samsung, plus dirt-cheap prices on lesser-known names. Smart TVs, which connect to Wi-Fi and make it extra easy to stream Netflix, Hulu, and other services, are on sale in great abundance this year. So we’ve focused on those smart sets, including a number that use the Roku technology also found on the boxes and “sticks” of the same brand, which allow you to turn an old-school set into a smart TV.

If there’s one piece of advice we can pass along to shoppers seeking to snatch up the best Black Friday TV deals, it’s this: Act quickly. Earlier in the season, Walmart had an amazing $148 deal on a 55-inch TCL smart TV, and it sold out almost immediately. If you see a deal on a new TV you like, it’s probably best to jump on it right away.

Here’s a selection of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve spotted from four of the biggest TV sellers: Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart. We’ve included when they’re on sale. As you see, many are already being offered. So, as already mentioned, you might want to shop for those soon, since deals can and often do sell out around this time of year.

Amazon: Best TV Deals

At the time of publishing, these deals were all live and in stock at Amazon:

• All-New Insignia 24-Inch Smart TV Fire TV Edition: $79.99 (list price $149.99)

• All-New Toshiba 32-Inch Smart TV Fire TV Edition: $119.99 (list price $179.99)

• Samsung 50-Inch QLED Q60T Series Smart TV: $497.99 (list price $649.99)

• TCL 50-Inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $249.99 (list price $279.99)

Black Friday TV Deals at Target

Here are the TV deals Target is promoting during the week of Black Friday. Pending availability, they can all be purchased now, both online and in stores, and can also be ordered online for pickup at a nearby Target location.

• Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV: $629.99 including a bonus $30 Target gift card (list price $799.99)

• Element 32-Inch HD Roku TV: $89.99 (list price $129.99)

• TCL 43-Inch 4K 4-Series UHD Android Smart TV: $169.99 (list price $199.99)

• Westinghouse 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV With HDR: $169.99 (list price $309.99)

Walmart’s Best Black Friday TV Deals

This 70-inch VIZO TV deal is available as of 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 25, when Walmart’s latest Black Friday sale launches, exclusively online.

• VIZIO 70-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV HDR V-Series: $478

And here are some more great TV deals already up for grabs at Walmart.com:

• onn. 32-Inch HD Roku Smart TV: $108

• Sanyo 65-Inch 4K HDR Roku Smart TV: $398 (list price $498)

• Samsung 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart QLED TV: $497.99 (list price $649.99)

• JVC 50-Inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $238 (list price $349)

• Sceptre 50-Inch 4K Android Smart TV: $249.99 (list price $499.99)

• Sceptre 50-Inch 4K UHD LED TV: $199.99 (list price $279.99)

Best TV Deals at Best Buy

The following deal goes on sale at Best Buy on November 26 (Thanksgiving Day):

• Insignia 50-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV Fire TV Edition: $179.99 (list price $349.99)

And these deals are live as of Saturday, November 28, though in some cases they may be available sooner:

• TCL 55-Inch 4K 4-Series UHD Android Smart TV: $199.99 (list price $399.99)

• Hisense 65-Inch 4K UHD Android Smart TV: $249.99 (list $499.99)

• TCL 75-Inch 4K 4-Series UHD Android Smart TV: $499.99 (list price $799.99)

