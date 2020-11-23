All the Best Deals During Amazon's Black Friday Sale

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Our mission is to help people at any stage of life make smart financial decisions through research, reporting, reviews, recommendations, and tools.
Earning your trust is essential to our success, and we believe transparency is critical to creating that trust. To that end, you should know that many or all of the companies featured here are partners who advertise with us.
Our content is free because our partners pay us a referral fee if you click on links or call any of the phone numbers on our site. If you choose to interact with the content on our site, we will likely receive compensation. If you don't, we will not be compensated. Ultimately the choice is yours.
Opinions are our own and our editors and staff writers are instructed to maintain editorial integrity, but compensation along with in-depth research will determine where, how, and in what order they appear on the page.
To find out more about our editorial process and how we make money, click here.
Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Week is finally here, coming on the heels of weeks’ full of promotions. If you’re hoping to score deep discounts on the usual assortment of Black Friday sale items — Amazon devices, Instant Pots, Roombas, smart TVs, Bose headphones, Legos — Amazon doesn’t disappoint.
It’s been a long time since the term “Black Friday” referred solely to doorbuster sales in crowded stores on the day after Thanksgiving. The loosely defined phrase now refers to holiday shopping deals in general — online and in-store, throughout the entire season.
In 2020, retailers started rolling out “Black Friday” shopping deals even earlier than usual, with Walmart, Home Depot, and others launching sales in early November. The good thing for shoppers, as well as the health of the country while the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, is that nearly all of the best deals are available online.
Quite obviously, Amazon’s Black Friday deals are all available online. The world’s biggest e-retailer launched week after week of holiday deals right after Amazon Prime Day sale ended in mid-October. Amazon’s Black Friday Week Deals are live, to be followed by a three-day Cyber Monday Sale beginning on Saturday, November 28. (And those promotions will surely be followed by Cyber Week deals, and then more discounts to come after that.)
But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Here are Amazon’s best Black Friday deals available at the moment. We’ll try to keep this story updated with the most current deals, but be aware that prices are subject to change and hot items can and do often sell out when they’re discounted heavily.
Amazon Deals: TVs and Headphones
• All-New Insignia 24-Inch Smart TV Fire TV Edition: $79.99 (list price $149.99)
• Samsung 32-Inch Frame QLED LS03 Series Smart TV: $477.99 (list price $599.99)
• Samsung 50-Inch QLED Q60T Series Smart TV: $497.99 (list price $649.99)
• All-New Toshiba 32-Inch Smart TV Fire TV Edition: $119.99 (list price $179.99)
• Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling: $199 (list price $299)
• Skullcandy Indy Bluetooth Sweat-Resistant Wireless In-ear Headphones: $34.99 (list price $84.99)
• Amazon Echo Buds: $79.99 (list price $129.99)
• Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds: $69.99 (list price $119.99)
Instant Pots, Roombas and Home Goods
• Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker, 9-in-1, 6-Quart: $69.95 (list price $119.99)
• Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1, 6-Quart: $89.99 (list price $149.95)
• Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven, 7-in-1, 10-Quart: $89 (list price $119)
• iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum: $249 (list price $379.99)
• Fairywill Water Flosser and Electric Toothbrush Combo: $37.99 (list price $53.99)
• Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Cooker: $169.99 (list price $269.99)
• Cuisinart WAF-F10 Waffle Maker: $47.99 (list price $110)
Best Black Friday Deals: Amazon Devices
• Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16GB: $79.99 (list price $99.99)
• Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device: $29.99 (list price $49.99)
• Fire TV Stick Lite Streaming Device: $17.99 (list price $29.99)
• Fire HD 10 Tablet, 32GB: $79.99 (list price $149.99)
• All-New Echo Dot (4th Gen.) Smart Speaker: $28.99 (list price $49.99)
• Echo Show 8: $64.99 (list price $129.99)
• Echo Show 5: $44.99 (list price $89.99)
• All-New Blink Outdoor Security Camera, 3-Camera Kit: $149.99 (list price $249.99)
• Ring Peephole Cam: $69.99 (list price $129.99)
Amazon Best Deals: Toys
• LEGO Disney Rapunzels Tower 43187 Building Kit: $48 (list price $59.99)
• LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet 75277 Building Kit: $47.99 (list price $59.99)
• LEGO Duplo Disney Mickey Mouse Birthday Parade 10597: $14.99 (list price $24.99)
• Foxprint Princess Castle Tent: $20.69 (list price $34)
• Melissa & Doug Standard Unit Blocks: $51.99 (list price $69.99)
More From Money:
Walmart Has the Best Black Friday Deal on Apple AirPods Pro
Walmart’s Black Friday Sale: All the Best Deals and Exactly When They Start
Baby Yoda Toys Will Be Insanely Hot Holiday Gifts in 2020. May the Force Be With You Finding Them in Stock