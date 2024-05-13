Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research may determine where and how companies appear. Learn more about how we make money.

  1. Housing
  2. Home Buying

Why People Are Giving up on Buying Vacation Homes

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Reporter | Joined May 2024
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter. In his time at Money, Pete has covered everything from car buying to credit cards to the housing market.
See full bio
Editor: Brad Tuttle
Brad Tuttle, expert in Personal finance, shopping, consumer trends, and Senior Editor at Money
Brad Tuttle
Senior Editor | Joined January 2014
Brad Tuttle is a senior editor at Money with over 10 years’ experience covering a vast number of personal finance topics, including careers, cars, travel, budgeting, investing, insurance, credit cards, consumer psychology, real estate, banking, and shopping and deals.
See full bio
Published: May 13, 2024 4 min read
Aerial view of a three friends relaxing by the pool at a home
Getty Images

The demand for vacation home mortgages has plunged to around an eight-year low, declining 65% since 2021.

Factors that have led to fewer homebuyers purchasing second homes include the rise in mortgage rates, high prices in vacation home markets and decreased flexibility for remote work, according to a new report from Redfin.

“People who would need a mortgage are still sitting on the sidelines, waiting for rates to come down–especially because rates are typically even higher for second homes than primary homes,” Heather Mahmood-Corley, a Redfin agent in Phoenix, said in the report.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Because Everyone Wants The Best Interest Rate — Get Yours
State
New Loan Type
i
Loan Amount
i
$

Find Your Actual Rate at Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) Today!

View Rates
Interest rate estimates for:
Poor/Fair Credit
7.23% - 9.11%
Good/Very Good Credit
7.01% - 8.75%
Exceptional Credit
7.01% - 7.86%

Why people aren't buying vacation homes

In 2023, homebuyers took out 90,772 mortgages for second homes, which was a 40% decrease from 2022 and 65% lower than the 2021 level. The report notes that 2024 appears on track to be another slow year for vacation home purchases.

The number of primary home mortgages also declined significantly from 2022 to 2023, but only by half as much as mortgages for secondary homes (a 20% decrease vs. 40%).

There are multiple reasons for the steeper decline in second home purchases:

  • The high cost of the typical vacation home ($475,000) led to reduced demand in 2023, Mahmood-Corley says. (The typical value of a primary home is $375,000, according to Redfin.)
  • The Federal Housing Finance Agency raised loan fees for second-home mortgages in 2022.
  • High mortgage rates are suppressing demand for primary homes as well as vacation homes. But rates are usually significantly higher for second-home loans because lenders know they’re riskier.
  • Second home mortgages boomed during the pandemic when Americans had a greater ability to travel thanks to remote work policies. The shift back to more in-office work has made the idea of buying a vacation home less appealing overall.
  • Lastly, fewer people are buying second homes with the plan to rent them out or list them as short-term rentals. Redfin said there’s less money to be made from those activities than there was two years ago.

Second-home mortgages made up only 2.8% of the total mortgage market last year, which is a decrease from 5.1% in 2020. Primary home mortgages represented an 88.6% share of all mortgages last year, while investment property mortgages were 8.6%.

Hot spots for second-home mortgages

In 2023, West Palm Beach, Florida, recorded the highest rate of second-home mortgage originations, which Redfin attributes to the city being “a popular destination for snowbirds and vacationers.”

Here are the top 10 metros with the highest shares of mortgages for second homes:

  1. West Palm Beach, Florida: 6.6% (Median home value: $635,000)
  2. Orlando, Florida: 4.1% (Median home value: $445,000)
  3. Riverside, California: 4.0% (Median home value: $655,000)
  4. New Brunswick, New Jersey: 3.9% (Median home value: $885,000)
  5. Tampa, Florida: 3.6% (Median home value: $425,000)
  6. Fort Lauderdale, Florida: 3.5% (Median home value: $445,000)
  7. Phoenix, Arizona: 3.2% (Median home value: $535,000)
  8. Las Vegas, Nevada: 3.1% (Median home value: $455,000)
  9. Miami, Florida: 3.1% (Median home value: $715,000)
  10. Anaheim, California: 2.9% (Median home value: $1,335,000)
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Buying a home doesn't have to be hard. Let Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) experts guide your every step.
Consulting with a mortgage expert is a smart way to get all the facts and make a well-informed decision. Click below and book it now.
View Rates

More from Money:

8 Best Mortgage Lenders of May 2024

Best Places to Live 2024

Current Mortgage Rates

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
Imagine finally owning your dream home — Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) can help!
View Rates