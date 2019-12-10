You Can Trade Chase Ultimate Rewards Points and Get 10% off Gift Cards Right Now

Christmas is only two weeks away and if you’re a Chase credit card holder looking for easy (and cheap) stocking stuffers this holiday season, it might be time to go check out your Ultimate Rewards points.

From now until the end of December, all Chase Ultimate Rewards card members will receive a 10% discount on select gift cards when they log into their account and shop using the Ultimate Rewards “Shop Gift Cards” portal. The discount gift card deal is available for a wide range of restaurants and retailers, including Whole Foods, H&M, Krispy Kreme, Domino’s, Wayfair, and GameStop.

Usually, one credit card point is worth one penny, so 1,500 points could be swapped for $15 cash back, or a $15 gift card if you’d rather. But with Chase’s holiday bonus offer, that $15 gift card will only cost you 1,350 points. Likewise, you could trade in 4,500 points for the standard $45 cash back, or for a $50 gift card with participating retailers and restaurants. And so on.

If you want to guarantee that your gift cards arrive in time for Christmas morning, be sure to get on it as soon as possible. According to the Chase Ultimate Rewards site, if place your order by Tuesday, December 10 (today), gift cards will be delivered by Saturday, December 21.

Chase’s promotion is not the only holiday gift card deal that’s gotten us excited. Last Sunday, for example, Target was offering 10% off gift cards.

Before jumping at this or any credit card points promotion, think about how you can best maximize the rewards you’ve earned. Swapping points for cash back is obviously the simplest and most practical course of action, and it could be smarter than trading them in for a gift card that might not be used. On the other hand, depending on what credit card you have, the reward points might be much more valuable when they’re used for certain purchases, like flights and hotels.

But if you have someone on your holiday shopping list who’d love to receive a gift card for one of the retailers participating in Chase’s 10% discount promotion — of if you personally want to get an easy 10% off — by all means take advantage of the deal.

