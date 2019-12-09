Best Buy Just Launched New Deals on Smart TVs, Apple Tech, and Stocking Stuffers

Don’t worry if you’re not anywhere near done with your holiday gift shopping. Best Buy just kicked off a "12 Days of Deals" sale, and there are a dozen days devoted to different groups — including gift ideas for him and for her, as well as stocking stuffers, gifts for Apple lovers, great gift ideas under $100, and more.

Best Buy’s sale starts today with deals on gift ideas for the family. In terms of particulars, from December 9 through December 20, Best Buy is offering online deals that are available for 24 hours or until supplies run out. Different tech products across a variety of categories, such as televisions, laptops, cell phones, sound systems, and headphones are featured in each day’s promotion. One to three offers will become available each day starting at 12:01 a.m. and end at 11:59 p.m. (There are also great deals on toys, video games, and home goods at Target right now, if you’re in the mood to shop around.)

Some of these Best Buy deals will be available in stores, but most of the promotions are online deals only. To prevent products from selling out too quickly, there may be limits to how many Best Buy sale items a customer can purchase.

Today’s deals are based around family gifts, and Best Buy promises the lowest prices of the season. The retailer also promises to match prices if customers find a lower price at a different retailer for the same product.

