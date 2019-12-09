Target Has an Amazing 'Green Monday' Sale Today With Deals on Home Goods, Toys, and Video Games

This is the shortest Christmas in years, so we hope you were able to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals last week. But if you missed out, don’t feel bad. Target is rewarding procrastinators everywhere with a new round of online deals, during a “Green Monday” sale today.

Green Monday generally takes place on the second Monday of December, and the deals can be just as good as Cyber Monday or Black Friday. Today only, Target is offering 30% off (or sometimes more) on a variety of home goods, including some Instant Pots, KitchenAid mixers, and Keurig coffeemakers. There are also deals on furniture, rugs, bedding and bath accessories, kitchenware and even seasonal decorations. All of these Green Monday deals come with free shipping, with no minimum purchase required, plus free return shipping “on hundreds of thousands of items” at Target today.

What’s more, Target has some sweet discounts and gift card bonus deals this week on great gifts for kids. Right now, you’ll save $25 on toy purchases of $100 or more, and Target is giving a $10 gift card when you spend at least $50 on Legos. You can also get a $50 Target gift card for free with the purchase of two select video games, in a deal that’s valid now through December 14.

Since time is of the essence, here are some Target Green Monday deals worth considering:

These deals are all well and good, but if you’re trying to buy something for your kids, you’re probably aware that a nice mixing bowl isn’t going to get them excited. Fortunately, Target also has a great video game deal: When you buy two select video games, you get a $50 Target gift card as a bonus. Among the games that are eligible for the free gift card deal is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch.

