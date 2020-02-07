20 Cute and Affordable Valentine's Day Gifts for Literally Everyone

Do you notice pink in every store you go to? Is everyone in your office trying to derail your New Year’s Eve diet with chocolate hearts? Do you suddenly feel the urge to buy a teddy bear? Then clearly, Valentine’s Day is almost here, whether you’re ready or not.

And just in case you’re not ready (Christmas was just yesterday, right?), we went ahead and found some great Valentine’s gift ideas. Most of them come with fast free shipping, if you hit the minimum purchase requirement or have Amazon Prime membership. Or you can opt for easy in-store pick-up, available up until the very last minute. In other words: You still have plenty of time! (Valentine’s Day is Friday, February 14, by the way. We just wanted to make sure you were clear on that.)

If you have a special someone in your life, or a few special someones on your Valentine’s Day gift list, you’ll find a bunch of ideas below — Valentine’s gifts for her, for him, for kids, and for your very best friends. Whether you’re fixing to spoil your kids with chocolate or toys, throw a Galentines party, or just let your bestie know you love ’em, we found a little something for all occasions, because love comes in all shapes and sizes.

Valentine’s Gifts for Her

Wax and Oils Soy Wax Aromatherapy Scented Candles: $27.95 at Amazon

If you’re in the mood to keep it simple and classy, you can never go wrong with a nice smelling candle. For extra points, light it before she gets home, so she’s greeted with a lovely scent.

Tranquility Weighted Blanket: $49 at Target

Keep it nice and comfy with the Tranquility Weighted Blanket, which gently distributes pressure across the body for maximum snuggliness.

Secret Treasures Women’s and Women’s Plus Superminky Robe: $16.99 at Walmart

With the Secret Treasures lush robe, she can pretend that she’s staying at a fancy hotel, night after night.

15oz Stoneware You + Me = Heart Mug Red: $4.99 at Target

Let her know breakfast is always better with her.

Imily Bela Womens Kimono Batwing Cable Knitted Slouchy Oversized Wrap Cardigan Sweater: $24.98 – $38.98 at Amazon

With this sweater, she can lounge around the house while looking cozy and effortlessly stylish.

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

Dash Mini Maker Machine: $14.99 at Amazon

Whether your boy likes waffles, paninis or hashbrowns, he’ll be reminded of how much you love him with every heart-shaped bite.

Beard Grooming & Trimming Kit for Men: $22.07 at Amazon

Help your guy look his best. After all, a neatly trimmed beard is easier to kiss.

Sorry This Beard is Taken T-Shirt: $19.97 at Amazon

Just so there’s no confusion.

Valentine’s Day Jack Links Be Mine Hot Sauce Set: $9.99 at Target

You gotta keep the relationship spicy.

Alpine Swiss Luke Wool Mens Tailored 37 Walker Jacket : $39.99 at Walmart

Help him stay warm and stylish with this sleek coat.

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Kids

Silicone Heart Shaped Pancake Mold: $1.99 at Target

Sorry, you’ll probably have to cook the heart pancakes too. It’s part of the deal, and it’ll make this gift even sweeter.

Peanuts: Be Loving – by Charles M Schulz: $7.59 at Target

It’s never too early to teach the kids about love. Or Snoopy.

Burt’s Bees Baby® Valentine day Organic Cotton Sleep ‘N Play Footed Pajama: $13.95 at Target

Keep your kid cute and cozy.

Niuniu Daddy Super Soft Plush Puppy Stuffed Animal: $19.99 at Amazon

Admit it. You wanna smush this thing right now, don’t you?

Nerds and Brachs Tiny Conversation Hearts Candy Valentines Day Mix Bulk Pack of 2 Bags: $23.10 at Amazon

Just let ’em have candy. There’s really no point in trying to fight it. This two-pack comes with more than enough for your child to share with all the other kids in class.

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Friends

My Dog Is My Valentine Short Sleeve T-Shirt: $14.99 at Target

We all have that friend who sure seems to like dogs more than people. And hey, who needs a boo when you have a good pooch? Human Valentines are often overrated.

EcoVessel ASPEN TriMax Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water & Wine Bottle: $24.49 at Target

This bottle can keep your friend refreshed during a workout. It also can hold a full bottle of wine and keep it cold, and, depending on who you’re giving this to, that could be a more important attribute.

Primitives by Kathy, Floral Trimmed Box Sign: $12.95 at Amazon

Let your besties know you’ll have always have their back.

Bestie Mug: $15.95 at Amazon

Share a cup of coffee with them, even when you’re only there in spirit.

Russell Stover Valentine’s Assorted Chocolates Text Heart: $1 at Target

It’s chocolate. You can never go wrong with chocolate. In most cases it looks like Target won’t ship these tiny chocolate orders. But you can buy online and pick up in the store as soon as two hours later. And yes, you can place your order and pick it up on Friday, February 14, if you’re in need of a truly last-minute Valentine’s gift.

