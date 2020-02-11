This Macy's Promo Code Can Help You Score 80% off Valentine's Day Gifts

If you’re struggling to find good Valentine’s Day gift ideas, time is running out: February 14 is this Friday!

Luckily, all the big retailers are promoting major Valentine’s Day sales, so it’s easy to snag deals. And among the many Valentine’s Day sales we’ve seen, Macy’s has arguably the best deals of all right now because it is offering an extra discount on already low prices.

Now through February 14, Macy’s shoppers can enter the special promo code LOVE at checkout to score an extra 20% off all kinds of merchandise, including sweaters, jewelry, jeans, handbags, winter coats, kitchenware, and more. For many items, the extra savings can be applied to current Macy’s sale prices. The takeaway is that you can often get discounts of more than 50% off the original prices — and sometimes well over 80% off — on top brands such as Martha Stewart, Polo, Michael Kors, and Kenneth Cole.

While it’s still very much possible to buy last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts online, take careful note of the shipping deadlines if you need an item delivered by Friday. Amazon Prime members, for example, can get free one- or two-day shipping for most items, and some retailers offer free two-day shipping on orders that hit a minimum-purchase threshold.

Macy’s says you can order as late as 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 12, and get guaranteed delivery with express shipping by Valentine’s Day. But the express shipping option is not free at Macy’s, not even if you reach the usual $75 minimum purchase threshold for free delivery. So it could be wiser to order online with free in-store pickup. You can select this option on orders placed anytime through 6 p.m. locally on Friday, assuming you can swing by your local Macy’s store that night to pick it up.

Macy’s, of course, is promoting Valentine’s gift ideas for guys, women, kids, and everyone else on your list. But with prices this low, there’s also nothing wrong with taking advantage of Valentine’s Day deals and buying something for yourself. Here’s a sampling of deals you can get this week when using the Macy’s promo code LOVE.

Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Deals at Macy’s

Martha Stewart Collection Cotton Terry Bath Robe: $28.79 (list price $80)

Maison Jules Ribbed Sweater: $23.99 (list price $49.50)

First Impressions Baby Girls Cotton Heart Sunsuit: $8.64 (list price $18)

First Impressions Baby Girls Cotton Watermelon Sunsuit: $8.64 (list price $18)

