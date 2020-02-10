Amazon Flash Sale: Buy Two, Get One Free on Movies, TV Shows, Video Games, and Books

It’s a sweet time to stock up on books, video games, movies, and music at Amazon: Hundreds of new releases and bestsellers are discounted with a special buy two, get one free deal right now.
DVD and Blu-ray copies of Oscar nominees and winners such as Harriet, Joker, Judy, Toy Story 4, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are available with the deal, as are new bestselling books like A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America. The promotion also includes dozens of classics you probably want to own, such as the full 8-movie Harry Potter collection, The Office: The Complete Series, and Groundhog Day, plus timeless books like To Kill a Mockingbird, Fahrenheit 451, and The Outsiders.
A bunch of video games for Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and other gaming consoles, as well as popular party games such as Cards Against Humanity and Exploding Kittens are eligible too. Click here to browse the full list of eligible items.
As you’d expect with any “buy two, get one free” deal, you’ll have to pay for the two highest-price items in your digital shopping cart, and the lowest-price item will be the one that’s “free.” You can mix and match movies, books, video games, music (vinyl, CDs, and downloads) however you like with the promotion, assuming all of the items are eligible for the deal. One- or two-day shipping is free if you’re an Amazon Prime member, and non-members can get slower free shipping with most orders of $25 or more.
Amazon says the “three for the price of two” promotion is a “limited-time offer,” but there is no set expiration date. In other words, the deal could disappear by tomorrow, or whenever Amazon likes. Here’s a selection of movies, books, video games, and more that are available with the deal when we last checked.
Amazon Deals on Movies and TV Shows
Joker: $14.99 for Blu-ray
Harriet: $17.96 for DVD
Toy Story 4: $17.84 for DVD
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: $19.52 for DVD
Harry Potter: The Complete 8-Film Collection: $39.99 for DVDs
The Office: The Complete Series: $49.99
Groundhog Day: $5 for DVD
Amazon Deals on Books, Video Games, Music, and More
Becoming by Michelle Obama: $11.89 for hardcover
The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle: $5.76 for board book
A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig: $18.39 for hardcover
If Animals Kissed Good Night by Anne Whitford Paul: $4.79 for board book
The Total Money Makeover Classic Edition: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness by Dave Ramsey: $11.89 for hardcover
The Intelligent Investor: The Definitive Book on Value Investing by David Graham: $12.39 for paperback
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PlayStation 4: $44.99
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan for PlayStation 4: $19.89
Slay the Spire for Nintendo Switch: $26.49
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 for Xbox One Standard: $29.99
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: $11.79 for CD
dont smile at me by Billie Eilish: $9.94 for CD
The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd: $26.34 for vinyl
The Platinum Collection, Greatest Hits I, II & III by Queen: $16.89 for 3-CD box set
Crimes Against Humanity: $25
Exploding Kittens Card Game: $19.99
Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens: A Dodgeball Card Game: $24.99
