Amazon, Walmart, and Target Have Great Deals on Yoga Mats, Weights, Ellipticals, and More Gear to Get You Super Fit

It’s understandable if you’ve been dragging on your New Year’s resolutions. After all, this is the first Monday of the new decade, and the first time many people are back to work after the holidays.

So if indulged just a little more than usual these past few weeks but have decided that 2020 starts now, more power to you. And if you are looking to get healthier this year, there’s a number of fitness sales and exercise equipment deals that you can take advantage of. If you start sweating now, you’ll be feeling good when bathing suit weather gets here.

Amazon, Walmart, and other major retailers have a number of post-New Year’s sales this week, with deep discounts on everything from kettlebells to yoga mats to (if you have room in your place) big-ticket exercise items like ellipticals and exercise bikes. And yes, that includes deals featuring some of the biggest and best fitness equipment brands such as Bowflex, Nautilus, Champion, and more.

Whether you want to start small with hand weights or go all in on a workout bench, there are deals for every level of #fitnessgoals. Here are just a few examples of exercise equipment deals that are live right now:

Amazon Exercise Equipment Deals

Look for Amazon sales on everything from exercise bikes to Soylent meal replacement powders and shakes and more. Amazon’s #1 best-selling yoga mat is 10% off right now too.

Bowflex Xceed Home Gym: $419 (list price $599)

Nautilus R614 Recumbent Bike: $279.30 (list price $397.06)

AmazonBasics Cast Iron Kettlebells: $33.13 (list price $38.98)

BalanceFrom GoYoga Exercise Yoga Mat: $11.69 (list price $12.99)

Deals at Target

Target’s post-New Year’s sale is offering 20% to 25% off a wide range of exercise gear, including Bosu balance trainers and Everlast boxing products, plus discounts on yoga mats, water bottles, and more. Among the deals:

C9 Champion Neoprene Hand Weights: From $2.61 (normally from $3.49)

Fitness Deals at Walmart

Walmart prices on most items are competitive if not downright cheap, and right now there are some especially good discounts on workout equipment.

