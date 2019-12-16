Best Buy and Walmart Still Have Tons of TV Deals

You still have a week and change to get your holiday shopping done. And fortunately for you, there are still some deals to be had, even in hot categories like toys and AirPods, if you act quickly.

What if you’re in the market for TV deals? While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known for having some of the best TV deals of the year, here we are two weeks later and major retailers like Walmart and Best Buy still have super cheap TV prices. In fact, some of these TV deals have prices that are cheaper than Black Friday.

Nearly all of Walmart’s TV deals come with free shipping in time for Christmas, and many offer free in-store pickup if that’s more convenient. Most of these deals feature the same price offered by Walmart on Black Friday. In some cases, the deals are even better than Black Friday, like the 55″ JVC TV below, which is on sale for $10 less than Walmart’s sale price a couple weeks ago.

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Beyond cheap prices, several Best Buy TV deals include a free Google Nest Mini smart speaker as a bonus.

Courtesy of Best Buy

Courtesy of Best Buy

Courtesy of Best Buy

Courtesy of Best Buy

Courtesy of Best Buy

Courtesy of Best Buy

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.