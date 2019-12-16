You Can Still Score Great Deals on L.O.L Surprise!, Star Wars Toys, Hatchimals, Legos, and More

It’s crunch time for holiday shopping, and, lucky for you, there are plenty of last-minute toy deals if you haven’t checked off all the kids on your list this year.
Finding the best gifts for boys and girls can be difficult, especially if you’re not keeping up with the latest trends in toys. While some of the season’s hottest toys are sold out or hard to find, there are plenty of popular toy brands that are not only available — they are on sale right now.
We’ve found last-minute toy deals for products that have been popular with kids for several years now, including L.O.L. Surprise! and Hatchimals, as well as great discounts on classics (Legos!). There are plenty of deals on Star Wars toys too today, at Amazon.
There is still time to order toys with free shipping for delivery guaranteed to arrive by Christmas. But time is running out. If you wait much longer, you may wind up incurring heft shipping costs. What’s more, toy deals are likely to disappear, to be replaced by higher prices as retailers try to take advantage of desperate shoppers.
Here are some of the best toy deals we’re seeing at the moment, from major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon.
Best Last Minute Toy Deals
Funko Star Wars Smuggler’s Bounty Box, Dagobah Theme: $12.99 at Amazon (list price $39.99)
Hatchimals WOW 32" Blind Pack Llalacorn: $39.99 at Target (list price $79.99)
Hatchimals Pixies: $4.97 at Walmart (list price $9.97)
Play-Doh Star Wars Chewbacca: $12.40 at Amazon (list price: $14.99)
LEGO Classic Bricks and Gears: $11.99 at Target (list price $15.99)
L.O.L. Surprise! Ruckus Card Game: $4.19 at Target (list price $5.99)
L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise: $49.99 at Amazon (list price $89.99)
L.O.L. Surprise! Fuzzy Pets: $6.41 at Walmart (list price $12.88)
Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty Vision Mask: $6.59 at Target (list price $10.99)
Pie Face Cannon! Game: $10.19 at Target (list price $16.99)
Poopsie Slime Surprise Llama: $19.97 at Walmart (list price $49.94)
