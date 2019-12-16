You Can Still Score Great Deals on L.O.L Surprise!, Star Wars Toys, Hatchimals, Legos, and More

It’s crunch time for holiday shopping, and, lucky for you, there are plenty of last-minute toy deals if you haven’t checked off all the kids on your list this year.

Finding the best gifts for boys and girls can be difficult, especially if you’re not keeping up with the latest trends in toys. While some of the season’s hottest toys are sold out or hard to find, there are plenty of popular toy brands that are not only available — they are on sale right now.

We’ve found last-minute toy deals for products that have been popular with kids for several years now, including L.O.L. Surprise! and Hatchimals, as well as great discounts on classics (Legos!). There are plenty of deals on Star Wars toys too today, at Amazon.

There is still time to order toys with free shipping for delivery guaranteed to arrive by Christmas. But time is running out. If you wait much longer, you may wind up incurring heft shipping costs. What’s more, toy deals are likely to disappear, to be replaced by higher prices as retailers try to take advantage of desperate shoppers.

Here are some of the best toy deals we’re seeing at the moment, from major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

Best Last Minute Toy Deals

Funko Star Wars Smuggler’s Bounty Box, Dagobah Theme: $12.99 at Amazon (list price $39.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Hatchimals WOW 32" Blind Pack Llalacorn: $39.99 at Target (list price $79.99)

Courtesy of Target

Hatchimals Pixies: $4.97 at Walmart (list price $9.97)

Courtesy of Walmart

Play-Doh Star Wars Chewbacca: $12.40 at Amazon (list price: $14.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

LEGO Classic Bricks and Gears: $11.99 at Target (list price $15.99)

Courtesy of Target

L.O.L. Surprise! Ruckus Card Game: $4.19 at Target (list price $5.99)

Courtesy of Target

L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise: $49.99 at Amazon (list price $89.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! Fuzzy Pets: $6.41 at Walmart (list price $12.88)

Courtesy of Walmart

Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty Vision Mask: $6.59 at Target (list price $10.99)

Courtesy of Target

Pie Face Cannon! Game: $10.19 at Target (list price $16.99)

Courtesy of Target

Poopsie Slime Surprise Llama: $19.97 at Walmart (list price $49.94)

Courtesy of Walmart

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.