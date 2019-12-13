Listen Up, Pepsi Addicts. A New Coffee-Cola Drink Is Coming Your Way in 2020

There’s a new, sweeter way to get your daily dose of caffeine, thanks to a coffee-cola hybrid from Pepsi coming in April 2020.

The soda retailer announced two flavors of the new Pepsi Cafe will become available in 12-oz slim cans, each with double the amount of caffeine in a regular can of Pepsi. The coffee beverage comes in an original flavor that has hints of the Pepsi-caramel flavor fans are familiar with, and a vanilla version that is creamier and sweeter.

Initial reactions on social media suggests people are tentative, but curious about the amped-up soda-coffee combination.

Keep in mind, the energy rush from the new Pepsi Cafe still pales in comparison to a regular cup of joe. According to a caffeine chart from the Center for Science in the Public Interest, Pepsi has 63 mg of caffeine per 20 oz. and Folgers Regular Ground Coffee has up to 80 mg per 6 oz. Those numbers are child’s play when compared to a Starbucks brew, arriving with 360 mg of caffeine in a 16 oz. cup.

Pepsi

This is Pepsi’s second attempt at dropping a coffee drink into the cola world. In 1996, Pepsi Kona was launched as a similar product, but was short-lived in an uninterested market. Then, in 2004, Pepsi launched the Pepsiccino, which was meant to taste like a Pepsi-cappuccino drink. Both versions inspired its upcoming product.

Now, after a year and a half of development, the company believes it has perfected its recipe. “We are confident that cola fans, iced coffee drinkers and anyone in need of an extra caffeine boost will love the unexpected flavor medley of roasted coffee infused into the refreshing, crisp flavor of Pepsi,” said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, in a statement.

As of now, Pepsi will be the only coffee-cola drink available in the U.S., but that could change. Coca-Cola has its own version, Coke Plus Coffee, but it’s only sold in international markets, according to CNBC.

Perhaps this news will inspire the coffee-cola wars to start brewing.