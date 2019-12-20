All the Big Stores With Extra-Long Holiday Hours, Plus Shipping Deadlines for Online Shoppers

It’s not too late to come up with great last-minute gift ideas for the holidays. This Saturday (December 21) is “Super Saturday,” a.k.a. the last Saturday before Christmas, and many major stores have extended holiday hours and last-minute gift deals.

The store hours at some major retailers run until midnight during the weekend before Christmas, or they’re simply open for a full 24 hours, so that procrastinating shoppers can get a few more gifts under the tree. But if shopping for last-minute deals in-store isn’t possible, Amazon, Walmart, and Target have hooked up online customers by extending shipping deadlines for delivery to arrive by December 24, and in certain cases you can place order right up until Christmas Eve too.

The shipping deadlines for Amazon orders vary based on what you’re buying, whether or not you’re an Amazon Prime member, and whether or not you’ll get free shipping. Friday, December 20, is the deadline for placing an order with standard shipping that’s guaranteed to arrive by Christmas Eve. But if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you have a little more time to place orders and still get free shipping. Amazon is offering free two-day delivery for Prime members for tens of millions of items purchased by Sunday, December 22, and many other items qualify for one-day or same-day shipping, meaning that you can place orders as late as December 23 or even December 24.

Walmart's shipping deadlines for delivery by Christmas Eve, meanwhile, allow customers in select zip codes to place orders as late as 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) on Monday, December 23. However, other customers may have to finalize Walmart orders by 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST) on Sunday, December 22, for delivery guaranteed by December 24. Walmart also makes it easy for last-minute shoppers by offering the increasingly popular “buy online, pick up in store” option. If you place online orders by December 23 at 4 p.m. local time, you can pick them up on December 24, assuming you get there before Walmart closes (6 p.m.).

The shipping deadline at Target with free delivery by Christmas Eve is coming up sooner: Online purchases must be complete by 12 p.m. CST (1 p.m. EST) on Friday, December 20. If you miss Target’s shipping deadline, there are still options to pick up online purchases at your nearest Target stores. Target’s Christmas Eve store hours end at 6 p.m. on December 24, and many of the weekly ad deals at Target are being extended right up until the last minute.

If you plan on shopping late into the night on “Super Saturday” (December 21), here are some stores with extended holiday hours. Many of these retailers also have extended holiday hours through Monday, December 23, with “buy online, pickup at store” options available until they close on December 24.

Special Store Holiday Hours at Target, Kohl’s, and More

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 a.m. to midnight

Bealls Outlet: 8 a.m. to midnight

Belk: 8 a.m. to midnight

Burlington: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. to midnight

Kmart: 8 a.m. to midnight

Kohl’s: 24 hours a day from 7 a.m. Dec. 21 until 6 p.m. Dec. 24

Lord & Taylor: 9 a.m. to midnight

Macy’s: 7 a.m. to midnight

Old Navy: 8 a.m. to midnight

Ross: 8 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Stage Stores: 8 a.m. to midnight

Walmart: 24 hours a day until 6 p.m Dec. 24

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.