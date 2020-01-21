Here's Target's New 'Athleisure' Line, a Budget-Friendly Alternative to Lululemon and Athleta

So you want to work out, but you have nothing to wear. And it doesn’t help that some of the more high-end “athleisure” brands like Lululemon come with eye-popping price tags. If this sounds like you, you’re in luck, because Target just launched All in Motion, their signature brand of activewear.

Available online at Target.com right now, and going on sale in Target stores starting on Friday, January 24, the line will include everything from sports bras to yoga mats to boys’ polo shirts.

Inclusivity is the watchword, as All in Motion will be, er, targeted to men and women, adults and children as well as people of all body types. (The women’s line, for instance, is available in sizes ranging from XS-4X.) Target is also hoping to be inclusive of everyone’s budget, as the line will range in price from $3.99 to $69.99, with most of the items coming in under $40.

The clothes are stylish, but they are designed to feel as good as they look. All of All in Motion’s pants, jackets and attendant apparel come with industry-standard features such as moisture-wicking so you’re not soggy all the time, odor-control so you’re not stinky, and UPF50+ protection, as well as Target-special touches like secure zip pockets (gotta put your keys somewhere) and thumbholes in sleeves.

As we’ve pointed out before, “athleisure” items like yoga pants and sports bras are fast exploding in popularity while once-dominant brands such as Wet Seal and Abercrombie & Fitch have been struggling, thanks to a combination of changing taste due increasing interest in wellness. It doesn’t hurt that fashion bloggers have made it trendy to wear athleisure items all day, long before and after your yoga class ends.

Courtesy of Target

