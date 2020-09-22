Broomfield, Colorado

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Less than 20 miles from Denver and Boulder and within eyesight of the soaring Rockies, this 33-square-mile suburb has something for both big-city and outdoor enthusiasts alike. The city boasts 10 parks, four trail systems and a variety of green spaces — many with ponds, fishing decks and outdoor art exhibits. If you’re the daring type, you can even take in a view of the mountains from a hot air balloon (just $209 on weekdays!).
The job market is strong in Broomfield, too. Employment increased by 35% between 2010 and 2019, and is projected to jump another 7% by 2025. In June, footwear company Crocs opened a 90,000-square-foot new global headquarters in the city, adding another 375 jobs (with plans for more in the future). The city’s top employer — accounting for nearly 31% of the workforce — is Noodles & Company. The fast-casual restaurant chain is headquartered there.
For those looking to put down roots, Realtor.com has good news: Broomfield is a buyer’s market. At just over $470,000, the city’s median home price is a steal compared to Boulder’s $789,000 price tag. — Aly J. Yale
