Chelmsford, Massachusetts

Chelmsford may be the best kept secret of Middlesex County. Only 30 miles from downtown Boston and adjacent to historic Concord, Chelmsford shares the beauty and charm of its more famous neighbor, while being much more accessible. Where the median home price in Concord is more than $800,000, Chelmsford’s is a more modest $342,000.
The schools in Chelmsford are also well-regarded. Students at Chelmsford High score higher than the state and national average in math and reading proficiency. The school frequently organizes international exchange programs and allows its students to earn college credits at Middlesex Community College in Bedford.
The historic center of Chelmsford features dozens of colonial-style homes and other historic buildings, including the First Parish Unitarian Church, whose tall white spire is one of the most recognizable sights in town. The farmers market at the nearby Town Common is popular among residents between June and October, as is Maxwell’s Winter Farmers Market on Maple Road from November to February. — Mayra Paris
