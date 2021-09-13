Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Clarkstown, New York


September 13, 2021
View of Congers Lake in Clarkstown New York
Courtesy of Clarkstown

County: Rockland
Nearest big city: New York City

If great schools, parks and easy access to the Big Apple are high on your priority list, then check out Clarkstown, a sprawling town nestled right along the Hudson River. The city’s home to three state parks, two National Blue Ribbon-winning high schools and an ever-growing list of celeb residents, including Bill Murray, Mick Jagger and Rosie O’Donnell.

Clarkstown also has quite the business scene, with plentiful jobs in healthcare, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. Rockland Bakery — one of the largest bakeries in the Northeast — is also based there, boasting four distribution centers and a whopping 100 delivery trucks. Job opportunities in Clarkstown are expected to climb 15% by 2025.

The city’s crown jewel is its Congers Lake Memorial Park, where there’s a lake, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, a dog park and, soon, a pickleball complex. Congers Lake also plays host to Clarkstown’s annual Winter Wonderland celebration, offering twinkling light displays, ice carvings, horse-and-carriage rides and, of course, visits with Santa. — Aly J. Yale

[money-bpl-stats population="84,734" income="$126,089" home-price="$450,663" unemployment="4.8%"]
[money-bpl-toolkit]

Next Up
The Pros and Cons of Switching Lenders When You Refinance Your Mortgage 2
13 Best Pet Insurance Companies of September 2021 3
Drivers May Soon Get More Money Back From Car Insurance Companies 4