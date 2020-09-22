The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Our mission is to help people at any stage of life make smart financial decisions through research, reporting, reviews, recommendations, and tools.
Earning your trust is essential to our success, and we believe transparency is critical to creating that trust. To that end, you should know that many or all of the companies featured here are partners who advertise with us.
Our content is free because our partners pay us a referral fee if you click on links or call any of the phone numbers on our site. If you choose to interact with the content on our site, we will likely receive compensation. If you don't, we will not be compensated. Ultimately the choice is yours.
Opinions are our own and our editors and staff writers are instructed to maintain editorial integrity, but compensation along with in-depth research will determine where, how, and in what order they appear on the page.
To find out more about our editorial process and how we make money, click here.
The Foo Fighters, The Killers, and Keith Urban walk onto a stage — where are you? If you lived in Franklin, Tennessee, you’d be home. This is the caliber of artists that the Pilgrimage Festival draws every September to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.
This Tennessee town has been a strong contender in our list for the past few years, twice ranking in the top 10. It’s not just because of its music cred. Located just 20 miles south of Nashville, Franklin has seen a 44% job growth in the last 10 years, matched by a 33% increase in population.
This growth has been due in part to healthcare and manufacturing companies like Optum and Mars Petcare coming to Franklin in the last decade. Other major employers, like Nissan North America and Community Health Systems, have continued to expand. Jobs in the area are expected to increase by 10% in the next five years.
Residents of Franklin have an median household income of $110,000. The median price for a family home is $495,000, compared to homes in neighboring Brentwood, which typically sell for more than $550,000.
Another big reason people are moving to Franklin: the quality of its schools. Franklin forms part of the highly-rated Williamson County School District. Franklin High is the 7th best in Tennessee, as ranked by US News, and its students consistently rank in the 97th percentile in the state end-of-course exams.
When it’s not hosting Grammy-award winners, The Park at Harlinsdale is open to the public year-round, and residents of Franklin enjoy hiking, picnicking, and walking their dogs on the well-maintained lawns. In April, the town celebrates the Main Street Festival in the Downtown Franklin district, featuring live music, street food and crafts. — Mayra Paris
[money-bpl-toolkit]