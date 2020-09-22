Midlothian, Virginia

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
History buffs will love Midlothian, a suburb located 14 miles from Richmond. The city is home to 10 historic landmarks, including the Dinwiddie County Pullman Car — an all-steel railcar built in 1926 — and Hallsborough Tavern, an 18th century inn. Both are listed on the National Register of Historical Places.
For faster-paced fun, there’s Windy Hills Sports, an entertainment complex boasting mini-golf, batting cages and go-karts. There’s even a lush “footgolf” course where soccer and golf combine — just kick the ball into each of the 18 holes, and try to beat par.
Midlothian’s 8.2% unemployment rate was well below the national average in June, which clocked in at 11.1% for the same period thanks to COVID-19. Since 2015, employment has jumped 11% in the city, and it’s expected to rise another 3% by 2025. Amazon (which has several warehouses in the area) and the city’s Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital are two of the city’s major employers. — Aly J. Yale
