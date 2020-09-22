Morrisville, North Carolina

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Our mission is to help people at any stage of life make smart financial decisions through research, reporting, reviews, recommendations, and tools.
Earning your trust is essential to our success, and we believe transparency is critical to creating that trust. To that end, you should know that many or all of the companies featured here are partners who advertise with us.
Our content is free because our partners pay us a referral fee if you click on links or call any of the phone numbers on our site. If you choose to interact with the content on our site, we will likely receive compensation. If you don't, we will not be compensated. Ultimately the choice is yours.
Opinions are our own and our editors and staff writers are instructed to maintain editorial integrity, but compensation along with in-depth research will determine where, how, and in what order they appear on the page.
To find out more about our editorial process and how we make money, click here.
Morrisville lies in the heart of North Carolina’s Research Triangle, a national hotbed of technological development. Only 15 miles from Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill — home to North Carolina State, Duke, and UNC respectively — this prime location has made Morrisville one of the fastest-growing towns in the region.
From 2000 to 2019, Morrisville’s population ballooned from 5,200 to 26,000, due in part to the arrival of biotech companies like FujiFilm Diosynth and Clinipace. As a result, the local median household income is now $103,000, almost twice the state average of $54,000.
The town is also investing in the future. The schools that make up the Wake County Public School District are among the highest-ranked in North Carolina and in the nation. The Wake NCSU STEM Early College High School, for example, has a 100% graduation rate.
Being at the center of a technology and academic crossroads also means Morrisville has a diverse international community. In 2018, nearly one-fourth of new Wake County residents came from other countries. As a result, dozens of world cuisines are represented in restaurants around town: from Guasaca, which specializes in South American stuffed arepas, to C&T Wok, which offers familiar Chinese-American fare alongside authentic Szechuan dishes like pickled chicken feet. — Mayra Paris
[money-bpl-toolkit]