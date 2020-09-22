St. Peters, Missouri

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Our mission is to help people at any stage of life make smart financial decisions through research, reporting, reviews, recommendations, and tools.
Earning your trust is essential to our success, and we believe transparency is critical to creating that trust. To that end, you should know that many or all of the companies featured here are partners who advertise with us.
Our content is free because our partners pay us a referral fee if you click on links or call any of the phone numbers on our site. If you choose to interact with the content on our site, we will likely receive compensation. If you don't, we will not be compensated. Ultimately the choice is yours.
Opinions are our own and our editors and staff writers are instructed to maintain editorial integrity, but compensation along with in-depth research will determine where, how, and in what order they appear on the page.
To find out more about our editorial process and how we make money, click here.
It’s not hard to find community in St. Peters: Local musicians perform in a free sunset concert series on summer Fridays (streamed on-demand this year due to the coronavirus). Each month the city organizes a day trip for residents. In February they visited a historic St. Louis church (the city is 30 miles away), and next April they plan to attend an Amish quilt festival.
The Rec-Plex, fondly referred to as the town’s “crown jewel,” is a delightful, city-run recreation center. For $51 a month, families get access to Olympic-sized swimming pools, a NHL-sized ice rink and 8,000 square feet of fitness equipment. The complex underwent an $18.5 million expansion in 2007.
With numerous large employers in the area (including General Motors, Citi Bank and Boeing), the $79,000 median household income here is nearly 50% higher than in the state at large. Thanks to reasonable home prices, close to 80% of residents own their homes. According to brokerage Redfin, homes are selling fast right now for about 1% above list price. — Samantha Sharf
[money-bpl-toolkit]