West Fargo, North Dakota

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Our mission is to help people at any stage of life make smart financial decisions through research, reporting, reviews, recommendations, and tools.
Earning your trust is essential to our success, and we believe transparency is critical to creating that trust. To that end, you should know that many or all of the companies featured here are partners who advertise with us.
Our content is free because our partners pay us a referral fee if you click on links or call any of the phone numbers on our site. If you choose to interact with the content on our site, we will likely receive compensation. If you don't, we will not be compensated. Ultimately the choice is yours.
Opinions are our own and our editors and staff writers are instructed to maintain editorial integrity, but compensation along with in-depth research will determine where, how, and in what order they appear on the page.
To find out more about our editorial process and how we make money, click here.
It’s no wonder West Fargo has been called “a city on the grow.” Over the last 20 years the city’s population has more than doubled to 38,000 people. The growth spurt began in 1997, after neighboring Fargo was hit by a massive flood. West Fargo was protected from rising waters by a $27 million diversion of the Sheyenne River, completed a few earlier, and that safeguard drew residents across Interstate 29.
More recently, employment opportunities have been a draw for new residents. A regional emphasis on agricultural technology, drone research and entrepreneurship in general have provided a boost. The cost of business in West Fargo is 15% below the national average.
Before the pandemic, the unemployment rate in West Fargo was just 2.3% (the national rate was 3.5% at the time). Even at the height of lockdown, the unemployment rate in the city never crossed 10% and by June was just 5.5% — about half the nationwide figure. The lowest median home prices on our list — $185,000 — can’t hurt. — Samantha Sharf
[money-bpl-toolkit]