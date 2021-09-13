Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Woodbury, Minnesota


September 13, 2021
A girl smiles form inside a colorful playground tunnel in Woodbury, Minnesota
Courtesy of the City of Woodbury

County: Washington
Nearest big city: St. Paul

The St. Paul suburb has over 3,000 acres of parks and 74,000 residents, and it’s on a building spree.

It recently permitted 891 apartments and other housing units. New businesses are opening, as well, including the already-beloved Fresh India, where shoppers can pick up vegetarian staples for home or grab dinner from the seasonal menu at the deli.

Post-It (and surgical mask) maker 3M has its headquarters in nearby Maplewood, and the company is one of the city’s largest employers. Pharmaceutical company Kindeva Drug Delivery is building a headquarters in Woodbury that’s expected to soon bring more than 100 new jobs. Nearly 90% of workers commute out of the city for work — downtown St. Paul is only a 15-minute drive away — but job opportunities are predicted to increase by 10% by 2025. Ana Lucia Murillo

[money-bpl-stats population="74,839" income="$113,918" home-price="$351,166" unemployment="3.9%"]
[money-bpl-toolkit]

Next Up
The Pros and Cons of Switching Lenders When You Refinance Your Mortgage 2
13 Best Pet Insurance Companies of September 2021 3
Drivers May Soon Get More Money Back From Car Insurance Companies 4