Woodbury, Minnesota
County: Washington
Nearest big city: St. Paul
The St. Paul suburb has over 3,000 acres of parks and 74,000 residents, and it’s on a building spree.
It recently permitted 891 apartments and other housing units. New businesses are opening, as well, including the already-beloved Fresh India, where shoppers can pick up vegetarian staples for home or grab dinner from the seasonal menu at the deli.
Post-It (and surgical mask) maker 3M has its headquarters in nearby Maplewood, and the company is one of the city’s largest employers. Pharmaceutical company Kindeva Drug Delivery is building a headquarters in Woodbury that’s expected to soon bring more than 100 new jobs. Nearly 90% of workers commute out of the city for work — downtown St. Paul is only a 15-minute drive away — but job opportunities are predicted to increase by 10% by 2025. — Ana Lucia Murillo
[money-bpl-stats population="74,839" income="$113,918" home-price="$351,166" unemployment="3.9%"]
[money-bpl-toolkit]