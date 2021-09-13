Woodstock, Georgia
County: Cherokee
Nearest big city: Atlanta
Woodstock is a short drive to Atlanta, but there’s plenty to see and do in this town of 30,000 people. Within Woodstock’s city limits is a lively downtown shopping and dining district with an open container license, allowing you to sip your favorite cocktail while you explore more than 35 locally owned shops selling antiques, artwork, jewelry and floral arrangements.
Locals and tourists alike will relish taking a hot air balloon ride to catch a bird’s eye view of the town. (Balloon Atlanta offers rides; takeoff locations vary depending on the weather.) In addition, downtown’s Northside Hospital Cherokee Amphitheater plays host to a free summertime concert series. This summer’s acts included a Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Meanwhile, Dupree Park features an 18-hole disc golf course, fishing pond, tennis and basketball courts, and a kid-friendly mountain bike trail. — Daniel Bortz
