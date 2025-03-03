See Which 20 Colleges Give You the Biggest Bang for Your Buck

Is college worth it these days? It’s a question weighing on the minds of millions of students and parents across the U.S.

While public opinion in recent years has been creeping toward “no,” new data from the Center on Education and the Workforce at Georgetown University shows that in the overwhelming majority of cases, a college degree or certificate comes with a significant return on investment.

The center analyzed data on the cost of attendance and median earnings for enrollees at 4,600 different colleges and universities to determine each institution’s return on investment, or ROI. Researchers looked at how much alumni earned cumulatively after 10 years, 15 years, 20 years, 30 years and 40 years — minus the cost of attendance.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Cover your college expenses with a Student Loan, so you can focus solely on your grades and education. With a Student Loan from College Ave, you can worry less about tuition and devote your energy to mapping out your future. Click on your state and take the first step today. Hawaii Alaska Florida South Carolina Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee RI Rhode Island CT Connecticut MA Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire VT Vermont New York NJ New Jersey DE Delaware MD Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia DC Washington DC Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas View Rates

Across school type and credential (certificate, associate's degree or bachelor's degree), the typical college enrollee had an ROI of $174,000 after 10 years of attendance and $1.5 million after 40 years.

However, the ROI can vary widely between colleges and degree types, and in some cases, certain schools (typically those related to fine arts, music or theological studies) have little-to-no ROI for upwards of 15 years. That means students who attended those schools hadn't earned enough to cover the price tag of attendance after 15 years of working.

Overall, Georgetown researchers noted some certificate or associate programs tend to have higher ROI after 10-years than traditional bachelor’s degrees — or in other words, the certificates tend to pay for themselves faster — but that bachelor’s degrees have higher long-term earning potential. That's likely because of the price tag of the credential: Shorter programs are typically much cheaper than a four-year degree.

Here’s a closer look at the best colleges and universities for ROI in the U.S.

Top 10 colleges for ROI on an associate’s degree

When it comes to associate’s degrees, private nursing schools dominate Georgetown’s analysis.

Helene Fuld College of Nursing in New York: $604,000 ROI after 10 years; $3.8 million after 40 St Paul's School of Nursing-Queens in New York: $500,000 after 10 years; $3.4 million after 40 St. Joseph's College of Nursing in New York: $463,000 at 10 years; $2.7 million at 40 Belanger School of Nursing in New York: $448,000 at 10 years; $2.6 at 40 Emory University-Oxford College in New York: $429,000 at 10 years; $3 million at 40 Pomeroy College of Nursing at Crouse Hospital in Georgia: $408,000 at 10 years; $2.4 million at 40 Ambria College of Nursing in New York: $403,000 at 10 years; $2.5 million at 40 Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Illinois: $398,000 at 10 years; $3.7 million at 40 Mercy College of Ohio: $397,000 at 10 years; $2.3 million at 40 Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences: $389,000 at 10 years; $2.1 million at 40

Top 10 colleges for ROI on a bachelor’s degree

Several of the nation’s most prestigious universities also have the highest return on investment of four-year schools, but many lesser-known institutions — particularly those with an engineering or medical focus — also provide incredible bang for your buck.

California Institute of Technology: $627,000 ROI after 10 years; $3.9 million after 40 Massachusetts Institute of Technology: $579,000 after 10 years; $4.5 million after 40 Stanford University in California: $509,000 after 10 years; $3.9 million after 40 University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, Missouri: $502,000 after 10 years; $4.7 million after 40 Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in New York: $492,000 after 10 years; $4.4 million after 40 Franklin W Olin College of Engineering in Massachusetts: $483,000 after 10 years; $4.2 million after 40 Princeton University in New Jersey: $477,000 after 10 years; $3.9 million after 40 Harvey Mudd College in California: $476,000 after 10 years; $4.5 million after 40 United States Merchant Marine Academy in New York: $453,000 after 10 years; $3.1 million after 40 Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus: $407,000 after 10 years; $3.4 million after 40

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Compare Student Loan companies to find the right fit View Rates 🥇Our #1 Choice for Students and Parents Lowest Rates - APR starting at 3.47% 1

Cover up to 100% of school costs

Offers instant credit decision

Apply online in less than 3 minutes

No origination or prepayment fees View All College Ave Rates View Rates No fees Covers full attendance cost

Fixed rates from 3.54% - 15.99% APR (with autopay)

Variable rates from 4.64% to 15.99% APR (with autopay)

Save on interest with rate discounts for autopay (0.25%), continuing scholar borrowers (0.125%), and cosigners taking a second student loan (0.25%).

US, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands residents are eligible for student loans*

Get a quote online in minutes *Borrowers must attend an approved school within these areas to qualify. View Rates APR starting at 3.49%1 Fixed rates 3.49% - 15.49%

Variable rates 4.54% - 14.71%

Lowest rates shown include 0.25 percentage point interest rate discount with auto debit payments.¹

Multiple repayment options from in-school payments to deferred.¹ No origination fee or prepayment penalty.²

Borrow up to 100% of school-certified expenses, whether you're online or on campus.³

Last year, students were 4x more likely to be approved with a cosigner.⁴



1 Undergraduate Loan - Fixed rates 3.49%-15.49% APR* with auto debit discount. View Rates Fast application and decision-making process Fixed APR starting at 3.47%*

Provides customized private loan options for students

Enjoy no early prepayment penalties

Skip a payment once per year (once repayment period restarted)** View Rates Rates starting at 3.69% Prequalify to estimate rate without affecting your credit score

Submit online application in minutes

No application fees, origination fees, and/or prepayment penalty

Flexible repayment terms to fit your needs and goals

Student Loan Advisor to guide you through the application process

More from Money:

Best Private Student Loans of 2025

These 5 Colleges Just Announced Tuition-Free Programs for More Students

An 'Affordable' College Degree Now Means Not Going Into Debt, According to Parents