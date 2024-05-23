Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
Only 1 in 5 People Think College Is Worth the Money if You Need Student Loans

Published: May 23, 2024 4 min read
Is college worth the money? Fewer Americans are weighing in with a definitive yes in this never-ending debate, as college costs remain expensive and people without degrees earn higher incomes.

According to a new Pew Research Center poll, only 22% of Americans believe that college is worth the cost if the person has to take out student loans. Nearly half (47%) say that college is worth the money, but only if you don’t need loans, while 29% think college is not worth it, period.

In another sign of the relative value people place on higher education today, 49% of those surveyed by Pew say a college degree is less important to getting a high-paying job than it was 20 years ago. By contrast, only 32% think a college degree is more important for landing a good job compared to 20 years ago and 17% say the level of importance hasn’t changed.