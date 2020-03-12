Every Major Hotel Chain's Coronavirus Cancellation and Refund Policy

Airlines are responding to the coronavirus outbreak by waiving change fees for passengers who want to postpone their trips. What are hotels doing to help travelers in the face of the global pandemic?

Several of the world’s biggest hotel companies have instituted special coronavirus policies to make it easier for guests to change or cancel reservations — even for hotel stays originally booked as non-changeable and nonrefundable. But each company’s policy is different. While some hotels are letting guests cancel and get a full refund, others are only giving rewards points in exchange for cancellations. Some brands are limiting their coronavirus cancellation policies only to specified parts of the world, such as Asia and the Middle East. Still, other hotels and lodging booking sites have no particular coronavirus cancellation policies at the moment, meaning that the normal restrictions about cancellations, fees, and refunds apply.

We’ve rounded up the coronavirus cancellation policies from major hotel companies below. But first, it’s important to understand that hotel reservations are different than airline tickets. Whereas most flights are nonrefundable, and under normal circumstances they can only be changed after paying a fee (upwards of $200), hotels typically allow guests to cancel room reservations and get a full refund, provided the change is made in advance (generally 24 or 48 hours before check-in).

While that’s the policy for the typical hotel reservation, many chains also sell a different kind of hotel booking, in which guests receive a discounted rate on reservations that are prepaid in advance — with no cancellations, changes, or refunds allowed. Holiday Inn Express, for example, has a “Book Early and Save” option that’ll give you up to 15% off the normal rate, but here’s how the brand explains the tradeoff: “Once a reservation is confirmed, your credit card will be charged between time of booking and stay of arrival for the total amount shown, regardless of whether or not the reservation is used.”

If you have such a nonrefundable reservation, your hotel may now be waiving its usual rules so you’re able to cancel and get a refund. Take note that things may be especially complicated if you made your reservations through a travel agent third-party booking site like Priceline or Hotels.com, instead of reserving directly with the hotel company. If you’re in this boat, hotels will steer you back to the place where you booked to change or cancel reservations. We would expect confusion and delays when making these requests.

Here are the most updated hotel coronavirus policies we know about right now:

Best Western has no brand-wide coronavirus cancellation policy. A company statement sent to Money.com said that Best Western is “a brand founded on the principles of compassion, kindness and service. We have asked our hotels, each of which is independently owned and operated, to exercise flexibility and understanding when deciding cancellation requests.”

Choice, known mainly for discount chains like Econolodge and Comfort Inn, is allowing guests to cancel prepaid nonrefundable reservations that were made by March 10, for travel through April 30. Guests won’t get their money back, however. Instead, the company will give Choice Privileges rewards points, which can be redeemed for a future hotel stay. The exact amount of points depends on the value of the original nonrefundable reservation, and changes and cancellations must be made at least 48 hours before scheduled check-in.

Hilton, which operates brands like DoubleTree, Hampton, and Embassy Suites in addition to its flagship hotels, says that all reservations — even those booked at an advance purchase discount and originally sold as non-cancellable — scheduled for arrival by April 30 can be changed with no fee or cancelled for a full refund. Also, all new reservations with any Hilton hotel made now through April 30 for arrival at a future date can be changed or cancelled without penalty. In both cases, changes or cancellations must be made at least 24 hours before scheduled check-in.

Hyatt has made changes to its cancellation policy regarding prepaid “Advance Purchase Rate” reservations, which are normally categorized as nonrefundable and non-changeable. While Hyatt will still not give refunds for such reservations, the company is allowing guests with these bookings to cancel and receive 10,000 World of Hyatt rewards points, which can be used for a future hotel stay. The option applies only to reservations made by March 8, for arrivals now through June 30.

Intercontinental, the owner of brands like Holiday Inn, Kimpton, Candlewood Suites, and Crowne Plaza, is waiving cancellation fees on its hotels worldwide, for all stays scheduled for arrival between March 9 and April 30.

As of March 11, Marriott says it is waiving cancellation fees for hotel stays scheduled through March 31, but only for guests traveling to or from Italy, as well as nearly all of Asia, the Pacific region, and the Middle East. We asked Marriott if any changes are being made specifically for U.S. travelers, and for hotel reservations in the U.S. and North America, and we will update this story when we get a response. Marriott runs its signature hotel brands, as well as Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Le Meridien, Sheraton, Westin, Courtyard, Residence Inn, and SpringHill Suites, among others.

In the most recent statement from Wyndham, the company says: “Guests traveling to or from Greater China, South Korea or Italy with direct bookings for stays in any of our hotels through March 31 will have their cancellation or change penalties waived.” Wyndham is one of the world’s biggest hotel companies, operating chains such as Days Inn, Ramada, Super 8, Microtel, Travelodge, and the flagship Wyndham brand.

More from Money.com:

Tempted to Buy a Cheap Flight Due to Coronavirus? Here’s What to Know

Every Major Airline’s Coronavirus Change and Cancellation Policy

The Coronavirus Outbreak Is Exactly Why Companies Need Pandemic Policies