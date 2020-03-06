Every Major Airline's Coronavirus Change and Cancellation Policy

Major U.S. airlines are waiving their usual flight change fees amid widespread fear over the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

Normally, airlines charge fees of up to $200 when a customer changes a flight. But the spread of the coronavirus — which has caused plunges in the stock market and hit the travel industry particularly hard — is causing airlines to drop their usual fees and allow customers to change flights for free.

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly appeared on CNBC this week and compared the current travel climate to that of post-9/11, when there was a huge decline in travel because people were scared to fly. “9/11 wasn’t an economically driven issue for travel,” Kelly said. “It was more fear, quite frankly, and I think that that’s really what’s manifested this time.”

Airline stocks are down significantly lately (American Airlines shares are down more than 40% over the past month), and though it’s too early to have exact numbers, all indications say that flight bookings are plummeting. In response, airlines are offering incredibly cheap flight prices (think: airfare deals to Hawaii for under $100), and they are trying to assuage traveler fears about coronavirus by waiving fees and allowing customers to change tickets for free.

Bear in mind that each airline’s policy is different, and not all tickets can be changed or cancelled for free. For the most part, the fee waivers only apply to tickets purchased very recently — typically by the end of February or later, when coronavirus concerns began peaking. Unfortunately, if you purchased a flight earlier than this with most U.S. airlines, the normal change fees and cancellation policies will probably apply.

Here’s what we know about coronavirus-related change fees and cancellation policies from the major domestic airlines:

Coronavirus Flight Cancellation Policies

Anyone with Alaska Airlines’ tickets purchased between February 27 and March 31 can change or cancel flights prior to the scheduled departure date without any fees. Customers can either rebook a new flight right away or cancel and later use the value of the unused ticket on a future flight, which must be completed by February 28, 2021. As is standard with airlines, if you change the flight and the new itinerary costs more than the original ticket, you’ll have to pay the price difference.

If you purchase an American Airlines flight anytime from March 5 to March 31, the airline will allow you to make one itinerary change with no fee, provided you make the change before the original flight date. For American flights booked between March 1 and March 4, you can also change the itinerary once without a fee — but only if the change is made at least 14 days before your flight.

Delta’s coronavirus policy allows travelers to make one flight change with no fee for tickets purchased between March 1 and March 31. Cancellations are also allowed, but you won’t get a refund. Instead, you can cancel the flight and get a credit for the unused value — which must be used for another Delta flight within one year of the original purchase date.

Frontier Airlines told Money.com that it will waive change and cancellation fees for passengers currently booked to fly between March 3 and March 16. You’re allowed to make a one-time change without fees, and the new flights must be completed by June 1, 2020. You may also cancel an existing reservation scheduled for travel between March 3 and March 16, and the credit for the unused flights would be valid for 90 days.

If you have purchased Hawaiian Airlines tickets between March 1 and March 16, the airline will let you change the flight with no fees. The fee will be waived only for one change per ticket (more itinerary changes will be subject to the usual fees), and travelers must change the flight at least 24 hours before their originally scheduled departure.

JetBlue first waived change and cancellation fees for flights booked from February 27 to March 5, for departures completed by June 1, and then extended the policy by waiving change and cancellation fees for flights booked from March 6 to March 31, for travel anytime between now and September 8, 2020. As with other airlines, you won’t get a refund if you cancel a nonrefundable JetBlue ticket. Instead, after you cancel you’ll have a credit with the airline, which can be used on a future JetBlue flight.

Southwest Airlines never has change fees. You can always change Southwest flights without paying a fee, though you’ll have to pay the difference between your original ticket and the new itinerary (if there is a price difference). In other words, the other airlines’ coronavirus change fee policies are basically matching the way Southwest does business all the time. Southwest also allows all customers bring two checked bags for free, while all other domestic carriers charge bag fees.

Spirit Airlines has not issued any specific policy or updated its website regarding coronavirus and flight change fees. Money.com has reached out to the airline and will update this story when we get a response.

Travelers with United Airlines tickets purchased between March 3 and March 31 can change flights with no fees. You can either change to a new flight immediately, or cancel and hang on to a credit — which will need to be used on travel within one year from the original purchase date.

More from MONEY:

Coronavirus and Travel Insurance: Everything You Need to Know

Best Travel Insurance of 2020

Mortgage Rates Just Hit an All-Time Low. Nearly 22 Million Homeowners Could Benefit