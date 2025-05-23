We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Investing
  2. Gold

Costco Tightens Gold Bar Policy Following High Demand

By: Liliana Hall
Liliana Hall
Reporter | Joined March 2025
Liliana Hall joined Money in 2025. She is an Austin-based reporter for Money, where she covers a range of topics, including financial news, policy, banking, investing, passive income, financial planning and student loan debt.
See full bio
Editor: Katherine Peach
Katherine Peach
Associate Editor | Joined January 2025
Katherine Peach is an associate editor with a focus on news and email at Money. She didn’t always intend to write about money. She’s a classically trained pianist who dreamed of becoming an archaeologist. However, in 2007 Katherine began working in financial publishing as an editor for Agora Inc. (Apparently, unearthing ideas about improving your personal finances isn’t such a bad career alternative!) Katherine’s writing and editing work has been featured in Investing Daily, Clever, Investor Junkie, The Palm Beach Letter, Truth & Plenty, Independence Monthly, NICHE, AmericanStyle, AntiqueWeek, Millennial Money, Money Done Right, TheStreet, Sure Dividend and many others. Katherine holds a Bachelor of Arts in Ancient Studies with concentrations in Archaeology and Ancient Languages and a minor in Literature from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
See full bio
Published: May 23, 2025 11:13 a.m. EDT 3 min read

Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.

Costco
Getty Images

Costco’s gold bars have become so popular that the company is quietly tightening restrictions on its precious metal sales.

While members could originally buy two 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bars per transaction, Costco has since changed its policy. Shoppers can still buy up to two bars, but they can place only one transaction every 24 hours. According to the listings for the two 1-ounce gold bars currently available on Costco's website — the Rand Refinery and PAMP Suisse Lady of Liberty — there's a "Limit of 1 Transaction Per Membership, with a Maximum of 2 Units Per 24 Hours."

Other gold and silver products sold on Costco.com also have purchase limitations. For example, members can also buy up to two 1-ounce gold coins in one transaction every 24 hours. And sales of 10-ounce silver bars are limited to one transaction, with a maximum of 10 units per day.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Gold IRAs can provide resilience during economic downturns
Gold IRAs help you protect your investments by providing the asset diversification and stability you need. Click on your state to get started.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Invest in Gold

The warehouse giant has generated significant buzz since it began selling 24-karat gold bars in 2023. The Swiss- and South African-made bullion has sparked an online gold rush, with inventory repeatedly selling out. In its first-quarter earnings report for 2025, Costco listed gold as one of its top-selling product categories. Analysts at Wells Fargo estimate that the retailer earns between $100 million and $200 million a month from gold bar sales.

But the latest restrictions from Costco appear to respond to the rabid demand for gold this year. In April, gold prices hit record highs, driven largely by economic uncertainty and inflation fears, prompting a shift toward tangible assets like gold. Since the start of 2024, the price of gold has gone up by more than 60%.

Two years ago, for example, the 1-ounce Rand Refinery sold on Costco’s website for just under $2,000. Today, that same bar is priced at approximately $3,250. The current market price for one ounce of gold is around $3,295.

Costco has not issued an official statement or responded to requests for comment about the reasoning behind the new restrictions. However, as members start to pick up on the change, reactions have been mixed online.

"Good, they should limit it [to] one," one Reddit user said on the r/CostcoPM (precious metals) thread, citing concerns about overwhelming demand and how difficult it already was to get even a single bar.

Others were less enthusiastic. "I’m not a flipper and regularly buy [the] max limit every order," another user said. "If it’s [one bar], I can and will find better deals."

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Top Precious Metals Company on Inc. 5000

Invest in Gold

Top Ranked Gold Company on Inc. 5000

  • Up to $15,000 in Free Silver on Qualifying Purchases
  • 100% Free IRA Rollover & Buyback Commitment
  • Free Storage & Maintenace
  • Exclusively Recommended by Bill O'Reilly & Rick Harrison

5-star rating with the BBB & Trustpilot

Invest in Gold
Get Up to $20,000 in Free Metals on Qualifying Purchases
  • Commission-Free Exchange Program
  • Offers Free Shipping and Insurance on All Orders
  • 5-Star Rating with the BBB and Trustpilot
  • Free IRA Set Up and No-Fee Buybacks

View Thor Metals Offer

Up to $10,000 in gold credit

Invest in Gold
Up to $15k in Free Silver + Zero Account Fees on Qualifying Purchase
  • Fast, Free Insured Shipping on Physical Gold & Silver Purchases
  • 100% No-Cost IRA Rollover & Buyback Commitment
  • Over Two Decades iof Gold Industry Expertise
  • Rated A+ by the BBB and 5-star Reviews on Trustpilot and Google

Qualify for up to 10% in FREE silver

Invest in Gold
Qualify for up to $10k in FREE precious metals*
  • Diversify your portfolio by purchasing a precious metal IRA or buy gold and silver directly
  • Highest price buyback guarantee
  • A+ Rating from BBB, AAA Rating from Business Consumers Alliance

4.6 Rating by Trustpilot

Invest in Gold

Trusted by Sean Spicer, Sebastian Gorka & Ted Nugent

  • A+ Rating from BBB

  • Get a Free Precious Metals Guide to get started

  • 4.6 Rating by Trustpilot and Google Reviews

  • NGC Authorized Dealer

View Bishop Gold Offer

More from Money:

Gold Just Hit Another All-Time High. Will It Keep Climbing?

7 Best Gold IRA Companies for May 2025

Gold Prices Can't Stop Breaking Records — Even as Stocks Slump

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
American Hartford Gold can help you take control of your financial future
Invest in Gold