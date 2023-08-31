It only takes one financial mishap to damage your credit score and, in turn, jeopardize your ability to qualify for loans and credit. Bad credit can be damaging, but it can also be fixed. The easiest way to improve your credit is by hiring a credit repair company to handle the work for you.

In this Credit Glory credit repair review, we examine the company’s services, pricing, offerings, customer experience and satisfaction as well as accessibility.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad 90-day Money-Back Guarantee View Plans Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, with an A rating

Transparent pricing policies

90-day money-back guarantee

Three tiers give you options on claims disputed and cost

Credit tracker alerts you of any change to your credit report Offers a single, low-cost credit repair package View Plans Services starting at $79 per month*

Pause and resume your credit repair membership at any time

90-day unconditional money-back guarantee

Reduced rates for couples looking to better their credit

A+ rating on Better Business Bureau

Educational content offers debt management tips Plans start at $79 per month (cancel anytime) View Plans $79 per month (cancel anytime)

Accelerated dispute process, verifications, and challenges

High credit report and score improvement rate

All three scores updated continuously

Money-back satisfaction guarantee Helps remove inaccurate negative remarks from your credit report View Plans Service starts at $99 per month

Real Attorneys Local to Your State

Paralegals assigned to your case

90-day money-back guarantee

Free consultation Credit monitoring included View Plans Even the most basic packages include financial management tools Credit monitoring is included with every plan, regardless of the price

Setup or First Work Fee: $119 - $149

Monthly Fees: $69 - $149

90-day Money-Back Guarantee

Best credit repair company for customer service

Repairing your credit by yourself is challenging, which is why many people turn to the best credit repair companies for help. Credit repair companies specialize in fixing credit scores by disputing derogatory information, like late payments, collections and delinquent accounts. While you could handle the work yourself, most people don't know where to begin, which is why companies such as Credit Glory exist.

The credit repair company advertises services that assist with the following:

Wrong names and addresses

Balances

Repossessions

Bankruptcies

Late payments

Collections and charge-offs

Hard inquiries

These issues can negatively impact credit scores, so removing them can help increase your score.

Credit Glory's services stand out for numerous reasons, but one of its best features is its customer service. The company’s credit repair process begins by contacting its customer service department for a free consultation, speaking one-on-one with a credit expert about your situation, then having them answer your questions and explain how Credit Glory can help your credit situation.

If you enroll in its credit repair plan, Credit Glory assigns a case manager to provide individualized assistance. Whenever you have questions, that one point of contact can directly provide assistance.

Credit Glory credit repair pros and cons

Pros Excellent customer service

Free consultations

Easily canceled contract Cons No pricing information on website

Lack of third-party ratings

Doesn't include credit monitoring

Pros explained

Excellent customer service

After enrolling in Credit Glory’s credit repair services, you'll be assigned an account manager. This manager becomes your personalized point of contact for whenever you need assistance with your plan or credit issues.

Free consultations

Credit Glory provides free phone consultations for its services. Through its toll-free number, users can initiate a conversation to determine if the services offered by the company are the right fit for their credit repair needs. There’s no obligation to purchase a plan after the free consultation, but you can learn more about how Credit Glory’s services can help by speaking directly with a credit expert.

Easily canceled contract

Credit Glory prides itself on its services and doesn’t require a long-term contract. Instead, if you’re unsatisfied or reach your desired credit repair goals, you can cancel the services at any time.

Cons explained

No pricing information on website

Credit Glory's website doesn’t display any pricing schedule for its services. The only way to learn the costs of its plans is by contacting the company by phone.

Lack of third-party ratings

A lot of user reviews for Credit Glory are available online, but it currently has no third-party ratings. Third-party ratings provide an unbiased analysis of a company's finances and services, which can build trust among prospective users. Gaining confidence in a company's services can be challenging without them.

Doesn't include credit monitoring services

Credit Glory limits its services to disputing credit report errors. However, ensuring your credit is fixed and remains fixed requires monitoring your score. Credit Glory recommends using IdentityIQ, but the company doesn't offer credit monitoring services with its in-house plans, requiring you to acquire these services elsewhere. As a result, you could find yourself paying for both Credit Glory's services and a credit monitoring company's services.

Credit Glory credit repair offerings

Credit Glory provides credit repair services and specializes in several areas. The process begins with a free credit consultation. Once a credit expert understands your situation, Credit Glory can work on disputing derogatory items. The company’s credit experts focus on several areas to help you repair your credit.

The following section details Credit Glory’s credit repair services.

Free credit consultation

The credit repair process begins with free phone consultation. During this call, a credit expert inquires about your credit history and your current situation before explaining the process, costs and what to expect. From there, you can decide whether or not to sign a contract with Credit Glory to potentially resolve your credit issues. If you do, the company will begin working on your case as soon as your fees are paid.

Credit disputes

Negative items on your credit report decrease your credit score. You can read about seven ways to improve your credit score, but disputing negative items is one of the best ways to improve your standing. Three major credit bureaus record and track credit information; each may have different information with some overlapping.

Credit Glory will contest any inaccurate information with all three bureaus by sending credit disputes on your behalf. These disputes include most credit report errors, including late payments, delinquent accounts and collections.

Before Credit Glory disputes your credit report errors, a credit expert may first need to know which items are inaccurate and if you have proof that they are in fact incorrect. Additionally, they might ask you to provide documentation as evidence. Credit bureaus are legally required to research every dispute received, and the process is easier if they have concrete evidence.

For example, the documentation could include a receipt showing proof of payment, which can be used to settle a dispute with a creditor that says you didn't pay it. Once you provide the proof, a credit expert creates the dispute letters and issues them to all three bureaus.

Another example of a common credit dispute is late payment. Late payment occurs when you pay a bill 30 days after its due date, and making late payments can reduce your credit score by up to 100 points. If your credit report shows inaccurate late payments, Credit Glory can dispute them. If you win the dispute, the credit bureaus remove the late payment mark from your report, subsequently causing your credit score to increase.

Bankruptcies

If you research what can hurt your credit score, you'll find that bankruptcy is an issue with long-lasting consequences. A Chapter 13 bankruptcy stays on your report for seven years, while a Chapter 7 case remains for 10 years.

Removing a bankruptcy case before this timeframe isn't usually an option. However, Credit Glory might be able to help you remove the bankruptcy if it shouldn't be there. In some cases, bankruptcies won't fall off a person's credit report when they should. In other cases, the bankruptcy postings are invalid, inaccurate or fraudulent. If this is the case with a bankruptcy posting on your report, Credit Glory can help you have it removed.

Credit Glory credit repair pricing

Credit Glory encourages prospective clients to call the credit repair company to learn more about various fees and plan options. It offers two plans:

Standard plan without money-back guarantee: This plan costs $199 upfront and $99 monthly but provides no guarantees or money-back options.

90-day money-back guarantee: This plan costs $299 upfront and $99 monthly but provides a 90-day money-back guarantee. It only provides the refund if you experience no improvements to your credit.

Credit Glory credit repair financial stability

At this time, there are no third-party financial ratings on Credit Glory. Credit Glory is a small company that was founded in 2001. It operates in the financial services industry and is privately owned.

Credit Glory credit repair accessibility

Availability

Credit Glory offers nationwide services. Despite not having 24-hour services, the credit repair company has hours of operation seven days a week.

Contact information

You can reach Credit Glory by phone number or email. The company’s credit experts are available by calling 855-938-3044. Credit Glory customer service hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST on Saturday and Sunday. If you prefer emailing a credit expert, you can do so by using the contact button on the company’s website.

User experience

Signing up for Credit Glory's services begins with a call to one of its credit experts. The credit expert answers all your questions and assists you with signing up for a membership. The process is easy, and you're not obligated to purchase it after the free consultation.

Once you purchase the membership, you'll receive Credit Glory login information and can create an online account on the company’s portal. You can use the portal to manage your information and see updates to your account. You're free to cancel at any time. If you decide to cancel, call Credit Glory at 844-700-7067.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Are you ready to take action with your credit? Credit Saint is here to help! Click below to start repairing your credit. View Plans

Credit Glory credit repair customer satisfaction

Credit Glory isn’t accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but on the BBB website, the credit repair company receives a mark of B+. The BBB has 63 complaints filed against Credit Glory over the last three years. Users on the BBB website give the company 3.34 stars out of 5. Some online review sites provide Credit Glory with even higher reviews, with one site scoring Credit Glory 4.9 stars out of 5 based on over 8,000 customer reviews.

While reading the reviews, we found positive feedback about Credit Glory's services and the results users experienced. Of the complaints, the top two were focused on refund issues and not receiving credit score changes.

Credit Glory credit repair FAQs What is Credit Glory? chevron-down chevron-up Credit Glory is a business that provides credit repair services. It disputes inaccurate and derogatory credit information on customers' behalf to have it removed from credit reports with the aim of improving credit scores. The dispute process takes some time, so most people won't see immediate results. Is Credit Glory legit? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, Credit Glory is a legit company that offers credit repair services. It was founded in 2001 and operates out of Henderson, Nevada. It's a privately held company and operates as a limited liability company. How much does Credit Glory cost? chevron-down chevron-up Credit Glory's site doesn't include prices on its website, but you can speak to a representative about pricing for the company's plans. When calling, Credit Glory explains its two plan options. The first costs $199 upfront, and the second costs $299 upfront. Both plans require a $99 monthly fee. The primary difference in the two plans is that the second plan offers a 90-day money-back guarantee if you don't see any credit score improvements. Is Credit Glory safe? chevron-down chevron-up Based on its BBB rating and a wealth of user reviews, Credit Glory is a safe company to use for credit repair services. On its website, it states that results may vary and doesn't provide any guarantee that the services will improve your credit. However, the company's 90-day money-back guarantee offers customers a sense of assurance. Does Credit Glory work? chevron-down chevron-up Credit Glory offers a plan that includes a 90-day money-back guarantee for customers dissatisfied with its services. Its website advertises that some customers see positive results within one month, while it takes longer for others. It also clarifies that some clients don't experience any results from the services.

How we evaluated Credit Glory credit repair

Money considered several factors when reviewing Credit Glory credit repair's services:

Credit repair offerings: We explored the types of credit issues Credit Glory addresses and potentially fixes.

Financial stability: We researched third-party ratings to determine if financial experts recommend these services.

Accessibility: We considered Credit Glory's availability, contact information and how people use its services.

Customer satisfaction: We read customer reviews and analyzed third-party ratings of Credit Glory.

Summary of Money's Credit Glory credit repair review

Credit Glory offers a friendly service for people who want to improve their credit scores. The credit repair company's excellent customer service and free consultations are helpful for people who aren't sure if they need help repairing their credit scores. Credit Glory's services can be tried without customers being locked into long-term contracts.

The company doesn’t list its fee structure on its site, making it difficult to find the costs without calling. Additionally, Credit Glory has no third-party ratings, making it difficult to place total confidence in its financial stability. Lastly, the credit repair company doesn’t provide credit monitoring services.