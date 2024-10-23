Do New Windows Really Increase Home Value?

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

When homeowners think about remodeling projects that offer the biggest bang for their buck, large-scale renovations are usually what comes to mind.

Kitchen and bathroom overhauls enhance home appeal and increase resale value, so those projects tend to top homeowners’ to-do lists. Investing in new windows is a less obvious choice, but it can have a surprisingly significant impact.

According to Remodeling Magazine’s 2024 Cost vs. Value report, replacing 10 existing double-hung vinyl windows, 3x5-foot in size, costs roughly $21,000. Replacing 10 similar wood-framed windows costs almost $26,000. The return on investment (ROI) for window replacement, the magazine says, hovers around 65% of the total cost.

Increased curb appeal

If you’re thinking about increasing your home’s value with an eye toward selling it at some point, you want to consider improvements that will catch the eye of prospective buyers. A new set of windows can add a stylish touch, especially if you’re swapping old models for more modern ones.

New windows also signal that you’re a homeowner who took care of the property, and the fact that prospective buyers can put their money into other home improvements — and not have to worry about changing deteriorating windows — will make your house easier to sell.

Better energy efficiency

Data from the U.S. Department of Energy shows that installing energy-efficient windows can reduce your energy consumption costs by 7% to 15%, or about $70 to $500, per year. Over time, those yearly savings help further offset the cost of replacement.

When shopping, remember to consider the climate you live in. Gas-filled models with low e-coatings reduce heat loss in colder climates, while those with a higher coating cut down on heat gain in warmer areas. Vinyl windows have high energy efficiency ratings and work well in most climates. Hot tip: you can find everything you need to know about all the options available, and their respective energy performance rating, on the Department of Energy website.

Greater home security

Burglars seek out vulnerable homes to break into, and sometimes find windows to be easy access points. New windows with impact-resistant materials make them harder to breach than older models.

Check your windows to see what they’re made of. Those built before the 1950’s usually have a single pane of glass, which is relatively easy to break. Replacing them with double or triple-pane windows increases their strength and provides additional protection. Other materials, like laminated or tempered glass, are even harder to break, and are more storm-resistant to boot.

When should old windows be replaced?

If you’ve got a broken window, it’s clearly time for replacement. But shattered glass isn’t the only red flag. Be on the look out for signs of rot, cracking or gaps in the frames — this type of damage can mean your windows are no longer sealing properly. Water beading or fogging between glass panes can also signal the need for an upgrade.

Other kinds of damage, like small gaps in the caulking material, can be repaired and don’t require replacement, especially if your windows are relatively new. If you're unsure whether fixing or replacing is the right move, consult a window expert for recommendations.