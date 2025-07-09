We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Economy and Politics
  2. Wealth

Are You 'Wealthy' or Just 'Comfortable'? Here's the Difference

By: Adam Hardy
Adam Hardy, expert in Personal finance, student loans, credit, job market, low-income finances, and Lead data journalist at Money
Adam Hardy
Lead data journalist | Joined October 2021
Adam Hardy is a lead data journalist at Money, where he frequently reports on financial barriers that affect low-income Americans. Adam’s work has also appeared in Business Insider, Forbes, Nasdaq, The Penny Hoarder, Yahoo! Finance and many other outlets.
See full bio
Editor: Katherine Peach
Katherine Peach
Associate Editor | Joined January 2025
Katherine Peach is an associate editor with a focus on news and email at Money. She didn’t always intend to write about money. She’s a classically trained pianist who dreamed of becoming an archaeologist. However, in 2007 Katherine began working in financial publishing as an editor for Agora Inc. (Apparently, unearthing ideas about improving your personal finances isn’t such a bad career alternative!) Katherine’s writing and editing work has been featured in Investing Daily, Clever, Investor Junkie, The Palm Beach Letter, Truth & Plenty, Independence Monthly, NICHE, AmericanStyle, AntiqueWeek, Millennial Money, Money Done Right, TheStreet, Sure Dividend and many others. Katherine holds a Bachelor of Arts in Ancient Studies with concentrations in Archaeology and Ancient Languages and a minor in Literature from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
See full bio
Published: Jul 9, 2025 12:03 p.m. EDT 4 min read
Photo collage of a man and a woman sitting comfortably on a lounge chair with a stack of hundred dollar bills in the background
Money; Getty Images

What’s the difference between feeling financially comfortable and bona-fide wealthy? Apparently, it’s about $1.5 million.

To feel “financially comfortable” in 2025, Americans now say it takes a net worth of $839,000 on average, according to Charles Schwab’s ninth annual Modern Wealth survey released Wednesday. To feel financially wealthy, however, it takes a lot more: a net worth of $2.3 million.

Much of the $1.5 million difference boils down to how people define "financially comfortable" and "wealthy."

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Regain financial stability with the help of Freedom Debt Relief
Freedom can start you on the path to resolve your debt, especially if you owe over $20,000. Why wait? Select your state to get started today!
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Get Started

“The concept of wealth can feel distant, abstract or even aspirational, while financial comfort is something people might see as more tangible and associated with the everyday realities they’re facing right now,” Rob Williams, managing director of financial planning at Charles Schwab, said in commentary shared with Money. “Both are important when it comes to understanding and managing your full financial picture.”

The net-worth readings for both “wealthy” and “financially comfortable” are the second highest on record at Schwab. Last year, Americans said $2.5 million made them feel wealthy, whereas $778,000 made them feel comfortable. (The highest reading for "financially comfortable" was $1 million in 2023.)

Schwab’s wealth survey was fielded in April and May and includes responses from more than 2,000 U.S. adults aged 21 to 75, who had average household earnings of $84,000.

Net worth is a popular measure of total wealth that looks at the value of assets (such as savings and property) minus liabilities (such as debts). It’s a broader financial reading than just earnings. When it comes to salaries, separate research shows most Americans say they’d need to make at least $200,000 to feel rich.

Feeling wealthy? That might depend on your age

As with most financial topics, there are stark divides among the different generations on how they feel about wealth.

Generally speaking, young adults say they need less money than their older counterparts to feel comfortable or wealthy. Twentysomethings are also more likely to say they already feel comfortable and wealthy.

Here’s a look at the responses by age group.

Net worth to feel "financially comfortable" in 2025

Net worth to feel wealthy in 2025

Gen Z (1997-2003)

$329,000

$1.7 million

Millennials (1981-1996)

$347,000

$2.1 million

Gen X (1965-1980)

$783,000

$2.1 million

Boomers (1948-1964)

$943,000

$2.8 million

Respondents were also asked if they think they will ever be wealthy in their lifetime. Gen Zers (43%) and millennials (42%) were far more likely to say they are “wealthy now” or “on track to be wealthy.”

Only 33% of Gen Xers and 20% of boomers say the same. Boomers’ financial pessimism reigns here — as it does in certain other areas of their finances — despite the generation having far higher net worths than younger adults. For instance, separate Schwab data shows the typical brokerage account balance for boomer investors is over $560,000. For millennial investors, it’s less than $125,000. On top of that, boomers on average have higher homeownership rates, 401(k) balances and salaries than Gen Z and millennial adults.

The financial optimism expressed by younger Americans could be stemming from financial preparation, as Gen Zers and millennials were more likely than the other groups in the wealth study to have reported creating a “formal plan” for their financial goals in life.

Meanwhile, 45% of boomers say they “don’t have a financial plan of any kind.”

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Reduce payments and make debt manageable with a Debt Relief program

VISIT SITE

Recommended for debts above $20,000

  • Fast & easy online registration with 24/7 customer assistance
  • Free, no-obligation evaluation
  • Low monthly payments with no upfront fees
  • A+ rating from the BBB
  • $20 Billion+ debt resolved
  • Helping people overcome debt since 2002

VISIT SITE

Serving customers with $20,000 of debt and more

  • 100% free, no-risk consultation
  • No upfront enrollment fees
  • Get out of debt in 24-48 months
  • Applying won’t affect your credit score
  • A+ BBB rating
  • Building financial well-being since 2008

VISIT SITE

Best for people with $10,000 in unsecured debt or more

  • Fast and easy application process
  • No upfront fees
  • Free consultation, 100% confidential
  • Become debt-free in 24 to 48 months
  • AFC accredited and A+ rated by the BBB
  • Resolving debt since 2009

VISIT SITE

Ideal for consumers with $15,000 or more in debt 

  • 100% FREE initial consultation
  • Customized options to fit your needs
  • One affordable monthly program payment
  • 33+ years experience in financial services

Client rating of 9.4 stars

VISIT SITE

$15,000 in credit card debt

  • Client rating 9.4 stars 
  • 100% Service Guarantee
  • No upfront fees
  • Free savings quote online or by phone
  • Professional debt consultants
  • See below disclosures

More from Money:

These Are the Best Women Planners in the Country

What Financial Advisors Are Telling America's Richest People to Do With Their Money

We Asked AI Which Stocks to Buy in July. Here's What It Said

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
If you owe over $20,000 or more, Freedom Debt Relief can help you get back on your feet!
Get Started