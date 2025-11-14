These Grocery Stores Are Offering Free Turkey Deals for Thanksgiving

If a bird is the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving table, this year’s feast could come with a little bonus — you may not have to pay for it.

Several grocery chains across the country are practically giving birds away with BOGO deals, discounted holiday meal bundles and, in some cases, free turkeys.

While grocery prices are still about 2.7% higher than last year, the overall cost of a Thanksgiving dinner has fallen slightly. A Wells Fargo analysis found that a 10-person Thanksgiving meal now costs about 2% to 3% less than last year — around $80 for store-brand items or closer to $95 for name-brands.

Turkey prices are down about 3.7% year over year, too. But why pay full price when you don’t have to?

The best free turkey deals for Thanksgiving 2025

Free turkey deals are popping up across the country — some regional, some national. Scroll Money's list to see which stores near you are giving away the birds.

1. Acme Market

Shoppers who spend $300 or more between Oct. 17 and Nov. 27 can redeem a free Signature Select Farms frozen turkey (10 to 22 pounds) or frozen turkey breast (4 to 7 pounds).

An Acme for U rewards account is required, and the free turkey coupon must be activated before making the qualifying purchase.

Deadline: Nov. 27

Locations: Over 150 stores across Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania

2. Albertsons

From Nov. 13 through Nov. 19, Albertsons is giving away free 16- to 20-pound turkeys from Signature Select Farms. To qualify for this online-only deal, shoppers must spend $150 or more in a single online grocery order for pickup or delivery placed using the Albertsons for U app or albertsons.com.

Deadline: Nov. 19

Locations: More than 360 stores, mostly in Midwest and Western states

3. Foodtown

Northeast grocery chain Foodtown is offering free 10- to 20-pound store-brand turkeys to those who spend $400 with their Foodtown Club Cards through Nov. 26.

The grocer operates mainly under the brands Foodtown and Super Foodtown. However, it runs several locations with different names, such as Peck’s and Shop N Bag (all under the Allegiance Retail Services co-op).

Deadline: Nov. 26

Locations: 73 stores across Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania

4. Giant

Giant’s reward members can get a free Shady Brook Farms turkey (max 20 pounds) when they earn 400 rewards points between Oct. 1 and Nov. 27. This offer is redeemable in-store or online from Nov. 14 through Nov. 27.

Reward hack: Shoppers can earn 300 points right off the bat when they buy three participating items from this week's bonus buy savings ad.

Deadline: Nov. 27

Locations: 166 stores in Pennsylvania

5. Hy-Vee

Through Nov. 30, shoppers can get a free Honeysuckle White frozen turkey or Jennie-O frozen turkey (up to 12 pounds) with a purchase of a Hormel Cure 81 ham at all Hy-Bee locations.

Deadline: Nov. 30

Locations: More than 240 locations, mostly in Midwestern states

6. H-E-B

Shoppers at the Texas-based grocer H-E-B can get a free Riverside Grade A frozen turkey (up to 12 pounds) with the purchase of an H-E-B Spiral Sliced ham or Boneless Ham (half or whole). This deal is valid through Nov. 27.



Deadline: Nov. 27

Locations: Over 440 stores in Texas and Mexico

7. ShopRite

ShopRite rewards members who spend at least $400 using their club card between Oct. 26 and Nov. 27 can claim one free holiday item, including Bowl & Basket turkeys, Cook’s smoked hams, Empire Kosher Roasting chickens, Stouffer's vegetable lasagnas, Gardein Plant-Based Turk'y Roast and more.

This deal is not available at Maryland locations.

Deadline: Nov. 27

Locations: About 280 locations across Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania (Maryland excluded)

8. Weis Markets

Through Nov. 27, shoppers who earn up to 400 rewards points (equivalent to $400) using their Weis Rewards card can earn one free holiday item. The points can be used to redeem a free turkey, turkey breast, bone-in ham or vegan Tofurky.

Shoppers can also purchase discounted holiday items after earning 200 points. See Weis's Thanksgiving ad for details.

Deadline: Nov. 27

Locations: About 200 stores, mostly in Northeastern states

9. WinCo Foods

Starting Nov. 19, WinCo Foods is giving out free Honeysuckle White, Northern Pride or Jennie-O Grade A turkeys when shoppers spend at least $125 on a single purchase. The promotion ends Nov. 26.

Deadline: Nov. 26

Locations: Over 140 stores, mostly in Western states, Texas and Oklahoma

10. BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's free turkey deal is back this year. Members who spent $150 or more in a single transaction from Nov. 1-10 qualify for a free Butterball turkey.

Starting Nov. 15, members can redeem their free turkey coupon online or in-store by Nov. 26. Shoppers need to check the app or their BJs.com account to see if they qualify.

Deadline: Nov. 26

Locations: More than 210 locations in 17 (primarily) eastern states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, New Jersey and New York.

Where to score discounted meal deals this year

Several national grocery chains are offering discounted Thanksgiving meal bundles this year.

Aldi has a $40 dinner bundle that serves a family of 10, featuring a 14-pound Jennie-O turkey, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, ingredients for green bean and sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, Hawaiian rolls and pumpkin pie. This deal runs through Dec. 24.

Walmart is back with its annual Thanksgiving bundle for under $40 — down from about $55 last year, though with slightly fewer items. This year's package includes a 13.5-pound Butterball turkey, stuffing, ingredients for green bean casserole and pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, gravy and mashed potatoes (among other things). Like Aldi, the bundle is designed to feed around 10 people.

Kroger also offers a bundle for roughly $47.50, with many of the same items as Aldi and Walmart, enough to feed up to 10 people.

For smaller gatherings, Target has a Thanksgiving bundle for four people under $20, including a turkey (up to 10 pounds), potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, French bread and more.

For those who could use extra help this holiday season, nonprofit organizations like the Salvation Army and Feeding America are preparing Thanksgiving dinners or providing ingredients at thousands of locations nationwide. Many food pantries also offer free items to help families celebrate the holiday.

In addition to national nonprofits, local organizations like Rotary Clubs often run holiday meal drives or distribute free turkeys and ingredients to families in need. To find these community efforts, check local bulletin boards, community centers or social media pages.

