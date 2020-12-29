GIVE YOUR FAMILY $250k (for as low as $14 a month)

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that life is unpredictable. Financial gurus always recommend being prepared for an emergency, but that advice is often misunderstood.

Simple wisdom is making a comeback.

Everyone knows you need an emergency fund and experts recommend stashing away 3-6 months of expenses, but there’s another simple piece of advice you might not have taken yet. If you have a family, you need term life insurance.

Your workplace life insurance coverage is not enough.

If you have a family, experts recommend 10x your annual salary in coverage. So if you make $25,000 a year, that means $250,000 in coverage. Many workplace life insurance policies have coverage limits far below that.

Term life insurance is affordable and customizable.

Term life insurance is affordable because payments can stay the same throughout the specific amount of time it covers. Even better, its affordability does not sacrifice its flexibility. You can customize a term life policy that fits your needs, choosing the term it will cover, the amount of coverage, death benefits, renewability, and more.

It’s this easy: enter your gender, height, weight, contact info, and desired coverage at AIG Direct. A licensed life insurance agent will then call you to find a term life policy that is right for your situation. A short and easy process to find a life insurance policy that ensures your family’s well-being, no less from a company with 30 years of experience in the field. It’s a win-win.