Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!

*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter.

Texas is home to a diverse range of industries and job opportunities, and many of these careers come with lucrative salaries. According to ZipRecruiter, the top jobs in Texas can pay up to $319,862 per year.

This is great news for job seekers, who can take advantage of the booming economy and find high-paying jobs in various industries. But which are the highest paying jobs in Texas today? Read on to find out.

Our Top 7 Picks for the Highest Paying Jobs in Texas

Family medicine physician

Family medicine physicians specialize in providing comprehensive care to individuals and families. They provide preventive care, diagnose and treat acute illnesses, manage chronic conditions, perform minor surgeries, prescribe medications and refer patients to other health specialists when needed.

Family medicine physicians also take on a more holistic approach to healthcare that involves getting to know the patient's family history, genetic disposition and lifestyle and creating a healthcare plan tailored to their specific needs.

To become a family medicine physician in the United States, you must hold an MD or DO degree from an accredited medical school, complete post-graduate residency training in the specialty, obtain board certification through the American Board of Family Medicine and secure a license from the state in which you will be practicing.

The national average salary for family medicine physicians in the United States is $235,930 annually. In Texas, expect an average salary of $215,240 per year. In addition, some family medicine physicians may receive additional compensation through bonuses and profit sharing.

Petroleum engineer

A petroleum engineer is a professional specializing in the development, production and management of oil and gas fields. They use technical knowledge to solve problems related to extracting petroleum. Each day, they may inspect oil and gas wells, evaluate new drilling sites, review the productivity of current wells and develop plans for the location of new ones. They are also responsible for testing equipment performance and overseeing operations to ensure safety standards are met.

Those who want to become petroleum engineers need at least a bachelor's degree in engineering with an emphasis on petroleum. Other education requirements may include physics, chemistry, geology and mathematics courses. Many oil companies also require professional engineers to have a valid professional engineer license from their state of employment.

Professional petroleum engineers in Texas earn an average salary of $151,420 annually. Further salary increases will depend upon the company and the individual's experience.

Chemical engineer

Chemical engineers develop and optimize processes for producing chemicals, pharmaceuticals, foods, beverages and other products. They may also work in research and development to create or improve new materials. Daily, chemical engineers design processes, test prototypes, troubleshoot issues with existing systems, plan environmental protection measures and develop quality assurance procedures.

Pursuing a career in chemical engineering necessitates obtaining an engineering college degree, such as a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering or similar. Additional qualifications may be required depending on the company and project. Some employers need candidates to have relevant experience or knowledge of specific software programs and laboratory techniques.

Chemical engineers in the United States take home a median salary of $105,550 annually. Those working in research and development tend to earn higher salaries than those working in production or operations.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Find your perfect fit using ZipRecruiter ZipRecruiter can help you apply for jobs, get tips from industry leaders, and grow your professional network. Click below to start today. Get Started

Neonatal nurse

A neonatal nurse is a professional specializing in the care of newborns, infants and toddlers up to two years old. They are experienced professionals who provide comprehensive care by diagnosing and treating illnesses, promoting health through education and preventive care, monitoring growth and development, administering medications and providing support to families with special-needs babies. On a daily basis, neonatal nurses may examine and assess newborns for health problems, provide medical treatments and assist in delivery rooms with standard newborn care.

To become a professional neonatal nurse, you must first complete an accredited nursing program and obtain a registered nurse license. You will then need to complete a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit certification and gain at least two years of experience in the field. Hospitals and other medical centers may also require applicants to hold advanced degrees such as a master's or doctorate in nursing.

The average salary for professional neonatal nurses in Texas varies depending on location. In Austin, neonatal nurses earn $87,000 per year. That figure rises to $95,000 for neonatal nurses in Houston and Corpus Christi. Neonatal nurses with advanced degrees, such as a master's or doctorate, can also expect a wage boost.

Construction project manager

A construction project manager is a professional responsible for planning, budgeting and overseeing the completion of construction projects. They are experienced professionals who coordinate teams, manage budgets, ensure safety standards are met and oversee all aspects of the job from start to finish. On a daily basis, they might review plans with contractors and subcontractors, monitor progress on site, ensure work quality and manage personnel.

One of the requirements to becoming a construction project manager is a bachelor's degree in construction management or a related field. Most employers will also require candidates to have experience in the field and knowledge of relevant software programs such as AutoCAD and Microsoft Project.

The average salary for construction project managers in Texas is $110,614 per year. Those who find employment in major metropolitan areas tend to earn higher salaries.

Nurse anesthetist

A nurse anesthetist is a professional with advanced clinical training in administering anesthesia and related care. They evaluate patient history, determine the type of anesthesia needed and oversee patients during surgery and other medical procedures. They might administer local or general anesthesia, monitor patients' vital signs during medical procedures and provide post-anesthesia care.

To become a nurse anesthetist, you must first meet the requirements to become a licensed registered nurse and gain experience in a healthcare setting. You then need to complete an accredited advanced practice nursing program in anesthesia and pass the certification exam administered by the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists.

The mean annual salary for nurse anesthetists in Texas is $197,540. If you work in a specialty area such as cardiovascular or plastic surgery, you are likely to receive a higher wage than those employed in general medical settings.

Maxillofacial surgeon

A maxillofacial surgeon specializes in treating diseases, injuries and defects in the head and neck region. They perform complex surgery to repair facial trauma or congenital disabilities, reconstruct facial bones and treat cancers of the face and mouth. They diagnose disorders, plan and perform complex surgeries, consult with patients and provide postoperative care.

If you hope to become a maxillofacial surgeon in Texas, you must first complete an undergraduate degree in biology or another related field. You will then need to attend medical school and specialize in oral and maxillofacial surgery by obtaining a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) or Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree. Upon completion of residency training, you must also pass the certification exam administered by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Maxillofacial surgeons in the United States earn an average salary of $298,559 annually. Those who specialize in more complex procedures tend to earn higher wages than those employed in general practice. Senior-level surgeons may also be eligible for bonuses and other forms of compensation.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad ZipRecruiter actively helps connect people to their next great opportunity Apply to jobs anytime, anywhere and get notified instantly when your application is reviewed. Click below to start searching for your new job today! Get Started

Highest Paying Jobs in Texas Guide

For many Americans today, one of the top reasons for leaving a job is to find a higher paying one. Fortunately, Texas is home to some of the highest paying jobs in the country. Arming yourself with as much information about careers in Texas is essential to choosing a career path that rewards you with the best possible salary.

What jobs are unique to Texas?

Texas is home to various occupations not often found in other parts of the United States. For example, the state is home to many oil and gas companies, which employ individuals who work as drillers, production engineers and service technicians. Tractor drivers and truckers are also quite common in the state. Other occupations that are fairly unique to Texas include ranch hands, rodeo riders and beekeepers.

Types of Texas jobs

Jobs in Texas can be divided broadly into several categories, including:

Professional and technical employment - engineering technicians, computer systems analysts, healthcare administrators, software developers and computer programmers

Trades - carpenters, electricians, mechanics, plumbers, welders and construction workers

Healthcare and social services - nurses, physicians, psychiatrists and social workers

Hospitality and tourism - food service, travel agents and tour guides

Government and public sector positions - law enforcement, firefighting, military service, or state government positions

Retail sales and service occupations - clerks, cashiers and salespersons

Transportation and warehousing activities - truck driving and other related occupations

Requirements for a Texas job

The individual requirements for each job in Texas vary depending on the type of position.

Individuals must typically possess a college degree from an accredited college or university for professional and technical roles. Those seeking trades-related occupations often need to complete vocational training courses. A background check is also usually required for employment at many companies. For healthcare and social services positions, individuals must have a professional license or certification.

Hospitality and tourism job seekers may need specific licenses for certain roles, such as bartending or travel agency management. Government and public sector positions require considerable background checks and specialized training before an individual is considered eligible. Retail sales and service positions often require an individual to have experience in customer service or retail operations.

Transportation and warehousing jobs typically require individuals to have a valid driver’s license and be willing to work long hours.

For more detailed information on what requirements you need for a specific job, consider checking the Texas job department or attending a Texas job fair. Job search sites such as ZipRecruiter are also great information sources in your Texas job search.

How to find the highest paying jobs in Texas

Seeking better remuneration ranks as one of the top reasons for leaving a job in the United States today. If you're on the verge of leaving your current job and looking for greener pastures in the job market, here are three tips that'll help make things easier.

Take time to research job search sites

Before you start your job search, it's important to research job search websites that cater to the Texas job market. Job search sites in Texas provide an up-to-date listing of job openings in the region, including detailed information about job descriptions and requirements. Additionally, job seekers can use a top Texas job board to find out how much a job pays before applying.

Network with colleagues in the job market

The right connections can prove extremely helpful in finding a job in Texas. Networking with colleagues, friends, or family members who already work in similar positions is a great way to find the best job in Texas for you. You can also reach out to people with the same qualifications, experience level and career goals as you. They can tell you how they got their jobs and how to apply for them.

Seek professional assistance

Consider hiring a career coach or recruitment agency to assist your job search. A professional can provide tailored advice on how to craft an impressive resume and write a cover letter for a job that'll increase your chances of getting interviewed.

If you need guidance on how to prepare for an interview, the recruitment agency can also help with this. Take advantage of the job corps in Texas to build your academic and vocational skills.

Highest Paying Jobs in Texas FAQ At what age can you get a job in Texas? chevron-down chevron-up The legal age to work in Texas is 14. However, some jobs may require individuals to be at least 18 years old. How many jobs are available in Texas? chevron-down chevron-up Since August 2021, 726,900 job opportunities in Texas have been added, bringing the number of jobs available in the state to over 13.5 million. What cities in Texas have the highest salaries? chevron-down chevron-up The cities with the highest salaries in Texas include Austin, Dallas, Odessa, Irving and Pasadena. What are the highest paying jobs in Texas without a degree? chevron-down chevron-up The highest paying jobs in Texas without a degree include commercial pilots, transportation managers, police detectives, criminal investigators, court reporters and property managers.

How We Chose the Highest Paying Jobs in Texas

To arrive at our list of the highest paying jobs in Texas, we looked at data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. We then narrowed our list by focusing on positions with median salaries above $70,000 per year. Finally, we considered factors such as job growth projections, educational requirements and other qualifications to determine the best-paying jobs in the state.

Summary of Money's Highest Paying Jobs in Texas