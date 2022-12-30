Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!

Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.

Our top 7 picks for the highest-paying part-time jobs

Bus driver

Bus drivers are responsible for transporting passengers from one location to another, often following specified routes. There are many different types of bus driver positions available, including:

School bus drivers: A school bus driver transports students to and from school and other school-related extracurricular activities.

Local transit bus drivers: Local transit bus drivers adhere to set timetables to transport passengers to their destinations along a predetermined route.

Intercity bus drivers: An intercity bus driver is responsible for transporting passengers between several towns and cities.

Charter bus drivers: A charter bus driver will often take passengers on pre-arranged trips, sometimes across states.

To be a bus driver, you must have a commercial driver's license (CDL). A CDL endorsement demonstrates that you have the skills and knowledge to operate a specific type of commercial vehicle. In addition to a CDL, bus drivers may need a passenger (P) endorsement or a school bus (S) endorsement. These endorsements can be obtained by passing a driving exam with an authorized examiner.

Bus drivers must have a clean driving history and are usually subject to a background check. Additionally, they must fulfill physical, auditory and visual requirements. In most cases, bus drivers must also possess a high school diploma or its equivalent.

The average hourly rate of a part-time bus driver in the United States is $24.67. However, this salary can vary significantly depending on where you work.

Rideshare driver

Drivers for ridesharing services are independent contractors, meaning they are not employees of the company they are working for but rather operate as their own small businesses. Ridesharing platforms like Uber and Lyft serve as middlemen between passengers and drivers. This job offers the flexibility of setting your own hours. However, you have to consider the extra cost of gas and maintenance for your car. Additionally, rideshare drivers are not eligible for health insurance or paid time off benefits.

Requirements for becoming a rideshare driver vary depending on the specific rideshare company and the part-time job laws and regulations in your area. Here are some common requirements you may need to meet:

Age: Most rideshare companies require drivers to be at least 21 years old.

Vehicle: You'll need a reliable and well-maintained vehicle that meets the company's vehicle requirements, which may include the vehicle's age, make/model and condition.

Driver's license: You'll need a valid driver's license and a clean driving record. Some companies may also require you to have a certain number of years of driving experience.

Background check: Rideshare companies typically conduct background checks, including criminal history, driving record and other relevant information.

Insurance: You'll need personal car insurance that meets the requirements of the rideshare company and the laws in your area.

Smartphone: Most rideshare companies require drivers to have a smartphone to use their app and communicate with passengers.

In-person training: Some rideshare companies may require you to complete in-person training, including a tour of the company's platform and training on safety procedures and customer service.

A rideshare driver's earnings can vary significantly depending on the company they work for, their schedule, and the tips they receive. In general, part-time rideshare drivers can expect to earn around $18.05 per hour.

Security officer

A security officer is responsible for maintaining the safety and security of a particular building or area. They may work in various settings, including offices, hospitals, schools, government buildings or shopping centers. Security officers are often the first point of contact for visitors. They are responsible for checking identification, bags or packages, and monitoring the flow of people in and out of the building. They may also be responsible for patrolling the premises, responding to emergencies and assisting with crowd control. Security officers may work for private security companies or be employed directly by the organization or facility they protect.

The specific requirements for a security officer can vary depending on the employer and the location in which they work. Some standard requirements may include:

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Certification: Valid security officer certification, like Certified Protection Officer (CPO), Certified Security Officer (CSO) and Certified in Homeland Security (CHS)

Background check: Clean criminal record

Physical ability: Some security officer positions may require you to stand for long periods of time, walk long distances or lift heavy objects.

Flexibility of schedule: Employers may require security officers to work various shifts, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Attention to detail: Security officers must be alert and observant of their surroundings and potential security threats.

Stress tolerance: Security officers must maintain their composure in high-stress situations.

The average salary of a part-time security officer in the United States is $15.88 per hour.

Client services representative

A client services representative is responsible for providing support to clients or customers of a company. Some specific duties of a client services representative might include:

Responding to customer inquiries via phone, email or live chat

Resolving customer complaints or problems

Providing information about products or services

Processing orders and returns

Upselling products or services

Providing technical support

Tracking and documenting customer interactions

In general, a client services representative provides customer service and works to build long-term relationships between customers and the company. The job requires knowledge of the company’s products and services and excellent communication skills. Employers typically require a high school diploma or equivalent for customer service representative positions and provide on-the-job training.

The hourly rate of a customer service representative is $17.75.

Delivery driver

A delivery driver transports goods from one location to another. Delivery drivers may be required to work evenings, weekends and holidays, depending on the needs of their employer. Duties and responsibilities of a delivery driver may include:

Driving to various locations to deliver packages or goods

Loading and unloading the vehicle

Handling packages carefully to prevent damage

Collecting payments from customers

Keeping track of delivery records

Communicating with dispatchers or supervisors

Maintaining the cleanliness and upkeep of the vehicle

Performing basic vehicle maintenance tasks

Having a valid driver's license and a clean driving record

Possessing good customer service skills

Most employers only require a high school diploma or equivalent and a valid driver's license. Depending on the commodities transported, a driver may need to meet additional education or training requirements. For example, if a driver is transporting hazardous materials, they may need to have a hazardous materials endorsement on their driver's license and complete specialized training to handle and transport these materials safely.

A delivery driver earns an average of $17.62 per hour. However, the pay rate will vary based on the amount of experience and geographic area.

Bookkeeper

Bookkeepers are responsible for keeping correct records of accounts, payroll and daily financial data of a company. They manage daily accounting responsibilities, such as recording payments and adjustments, reporting monthly financial activity and making entries in a general ledger. Many bookkeepers also help with human resources responsibilities, such as compliance, new hire documentation and workers' compensation, making them crucial to the economic health of a business.

A general requirement to be a bookkeeper is a bachelor's degree in finance, accounting or a related discipline. A CPA certification and accounting experience will also help you land a part-time bookkeeping job.

A bookkeeper in the United States should expect to make an average of $21.90 per hour. This amount will vary significantly based on the company, the area and the applicant's level of expertise. Bookkeepers working for larger businesses will often be paid more than those working for small businesses due to the increasing number of transactions and data they are responsible for.

Receptionist

Receptionists are in high demand in nearly every sector of the economy. A receptionist's primary responsibilities include handling calls, addressing visitors' inquiries and demands and establishing an organized and comfortable setting.

You will typically need a high school diploma or equivalent to be a receptionist. Certain businesses may demand further education, such as an associate's degree or a certificate of completion from a program offered by a vocational school. This is particularly true for more specialized roles, especially at medical clinics or legal offices. Employers will often provide on-the-job training for front-desk professionals. With experience, some receptionists may eventually transition into administrative assistant positions.

In the United States, the average income for a receptionist is $14.40 per hour.

Highest-paying part-time jobs guide

Some of the best, highest-paying part-time jobs only require minimal education and qualifications. Here's more information about typical part-time jobs available and how to find them.

What is a part-time job?

An employee that works less than 29 hours a week is typically considered a part-time worker. However, there is no set amount of hours an individual can work part-time, and some people may work several part-time jobs simultaneously.

Types of part-time jobs

No matter what your industry or experience, you're likely to find part-time jobs available. If you like to be behind the wheel, you may want to consider a position as a bus, rideshare or delivery driver. If you prefer to be in one location, there are many opportunities for client services representatives, bookkeepers and receptionists. Each of these jobs has the potential to earn above minimum wage and can be a great way to supplement your income while still allowing flexibility in your schedule.

Requirements for a part-time job

There are a few common requirements when applying for a part-time job:

Availability: A part-time job typically requires that you have a flexible schedule and can work a set number of hours per week, which may include evenings, weekends and holidays.

Age: Most jobs require you to be at least 16 or 18 years old.

Education: Depending on the type of part-time job, you may need a certain education level, such as a high school diploma or a college degree.

Skills: Part-time jobs may require specific skills or experience, such as proficiency in a particular software program or comfort working with customers.

Background check: Some part-time jobs may require a background check, including a criminal history check and verification of your employment history and education.

Physical requirements: Some part-time jobs may have physical requirements, such as lifting a certain amount of weight or standing for long periods of time.

Training: Many part-time jobs provide on-the-job training to help you learn the necessary skills.

How to find the highest-paying part-time jobs

Finding the highest-paying part-time job openings doesn't have to be a daunting process. The first step is to research job search sites, such as Zip Recruiter, and job boards like Craigslist or Glassdoor to search for job openings that fit your skillset and schedule. You can also find out how much a job actually pays before deciding to apply.

Once you've found some potential positions, it's time to start crafting your resume and writing a cover letter for each job. If you make it to the next step, prepare for an interview by researching the company and practicing common interview questions. Remember that a future employer may ask you why you left your previous job.

Highest-paying part-time jobs FAQ How much does a part-time job pay? chevron-down chevron-up The salary for a part-time job depends on the type of work you do and the number of hours you work. Generally, people who work part-time jobs can expect to make between minimum wage and $25 an hour, depending on their skills and experience. However, some industries may pay more for certain roles, and some employers offer bonuses or benefits like health insurance with part-time jobs. To find out what kind of wages are offered in your area, it's best to search online job boards or contact local businesses directly. What should you put for the "desired salary" for a part-time job? chevron-down chevron-up Write "negotiable" for the desired salary section or leave it blank. This gives you the flexibility to discuss salary further in the interview. It also shows that you are open to negotiation, which may increase your chances of getting a higher wage. How long should you hold a part-time job? chevron-down chevron-up It all depends on your goals, but typically it's a good idea to hold onto a part-time job for at least six months. This allows employers to get to know you and your work ethic, giving you a better chance of securing a full-time job if that's your goal. During this time, you will also gain valuable experience in your field, which will help in future job searches.

How we chose the highest-paying part-time jobs

We identified the highest-paying part-time jobs by analyzing data from reputable sites such as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. We looked at factors such as average hourly wages, availability of part-time positions and flexibility of these jobs in terms of skill requirements and scheduling. Ultimately, we selected the jobs that offered the best balance of compensation and flexibility.

