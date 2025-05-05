3 Ways Job Hunters Can Stand Out in Today's Weird Economy

Wall Street breathed a sigh of relief Friday when April’s jobs report showed a gain of 177,000 jobs versus an anticipated 133,000. But this rosy big-picture number might be of little comfort if you’re looking for a new job or considering leaving your current employer for greener pastures.

Job searches are always anxiety-provoking, even without the specter of a recession or stagflation — the economic bad-news trifecta of stagnant growth, elevated inflation and high unemployment — looming. “Everyone’s holding their breath. That means there's higher competition as companies start to slow down hiring,” says Kyle M.K., career trends expert at job platform Indeed.

This doesn’t necessarily mean you have to put your head down and ride out the storm. Whether you’re angling for a higher rung on the corporate ladder, a better working environment or just a job that’s a better fit for you, experts say there are some strategies that can help get you there.

Swim with the AI current, not against it

The proliferation of artificial intelligence, or AI, tools both help and hurt job-seekers. Applicants can use AI platforms to tailor their resumes and cover letters for specific positions. But H.R. departments also increasingly rely on these types of tools to screen candidate resumes — often before they even reach a human.

Experts say there’s no magic trick or cheat code to circumvent these digital gatekeepers, but you can and should use technology to your advantage.

“Employers right now are inundated with a bunch of resumes,” M.K. says. To increase your chances of cutting through the noise, he suggests mirroring the language in the job ad.

“There aren't really shortcuts or fancy tricks you can use to circumvent AI tools,” says Daniel Zhao, lead economist at job posting and reviewing platform Glassdoor. “AI tools are constantly evolving, so any trick that works now might not work three months from now,” he points out.

While tools like ChatGPT can help you organize your resume and give a cover letter some necessary polish, you never want to rely on an algorithm in lieu of your own voice, Zhao says.

“The most important thing is to read what AI has written for you and apply your own voice to that response,” he says. Once you get a framework for your resume and cover letter, “you need to apply your own skills and creativity.”

Suss out a job's long-term stability

If you’re currently employed and looking for a job, you might be worried that a professional jump could turn into a free fall if your new position is eliminated or your new employer decides to slash costs — and headcount.

While there’s no crystal ball for predicting whether or not a new job will be stable, experts say there is research you can do and questions you can ask in an interview that can help you suss out the likelihood that a job will weather either a broad or a sector-specific downturn.

Research the company before you have an interview, or even before you apply, to find out as much as you can about their financial health. If you have your sights on an employer that’s publicly traded, look at its recent financial performance. Read its media coverage and see how leadership has handled previous disruptions or downturns.

“You want to understand how the business is doing, how the team is doing and how this role fits in the bigger picture,” Zhao says. To get a sense of your ability to advance your career with a new employer, "you can ask how the team fits into the strategy and how much it is planning on growing," he suggests. Of course, Zhao also suggests checking out worker reviews on sites like Glassdoor to get a sense of whether or not a company's average employee is thriving.

Grow your network before you need a job

Ironically, given the prevalence of technology in the hiring process today, the best “tool” for success is your relationships with your professional peers, says Dave Carvajal, CEO of recruitment firm Dave Partners.

“Job-seekers should become familiar with the top performers in their industry,” for starters, he says. Then, stop thinking of those successful peers as your competition. Instead, view them as valuable connection points in your network.

Sought-after workers get job offers even when they’re not looking. Carvajal says that, in his experience recruiting high-tech executives, there are plenty of personal reasons why a superstar employee might not want to jump ship and leave his or her current employer. If they know you to be a competent, capable and congenial colleague, they might refer the hiring manager or headhunter to you.

How to get that reputation? Engage and interact with your professional peers.

“When they post on social media, make a positive, constructive comment. Add weight and credibility to their social media posts,” Carvajal says. “It’s about increasing the awareness people have about you.”

Don’t be afraid to ask for advice, he adds. People generally like being helpful and appreciate the recognition of their talents and skills. "What I would recommend is just the power of human beings," he says.

Unsure where to start? “Find a connection through an introduction via someone else or by expressing positivity around common interests,” Carvajal suggests. In a job market that is increasingly automated and digitized, “You have to give people a reason to care."

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Click below to begin applying to a Debt Relief program VISIT SITE Recommended for debts above $20,000 Fast & easy online registration with 24/7 customer assistance

Free, no-obligation evaluation

Low monthly payments with no upfront fees

A+ rating from the BBB

$20 Billion+ debt resolved

Helping people overcome debt since 2002 VISIT SITE Free consultation, 100% Confidential Fast and easy application process

No upfront fees

One-on-one evaluation with a debt coach

Become debt-free in 24 to 48 months

For people with $7,500 in unsecured debts and up

Rated A+ by Better Business Bureau

AFCC Accredited

Resolving debt since 2009 VISIT SITE Serving customers with $15,000 of debt and more 100% free, no risk consultation

Significantly reduce your debt

No upfront enrollment fees

Get out of debt in 24-48 months!

Applying won’t affect your credit score

A+ Better Business Bureau rating

Building financial well-being since 2008 VISIT SITE Ideal for consumers with $15,000 or more in debt 100% FREE initial consultation

Customized options to fit your needs

One affordable monthly program payment

33+ years experience in financial services

More from Money:

The Key to Getting a Salary Bump Next Year? Returning to the Office

5 Best Job Search Sites of 2025

These Are the 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs Right Now — and Some May Surprise You