These Are the 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs Right Now — and Some May Surprise You

If you’re looking for an in-demand career path, many of the nation's fastest-growing jobs are in technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI). As its use becomes more widespread, workers who can perform critical roles in AI development will be in high demand.

Don’t have computer chops? That’s OK. A new report finds that there are plenty of other options for career prospects in fast-growing industries across a surprisingly diverse array of economic sectors.

LinkedIn’s annual Jobs on the Rise list charts the fastest-growing jobs over the past three years along with economic trends the company says will shape the future of work in the U.S. The company calls the report a “roadmap” for career-seekers — and some of the pathways in that map might surprise you.

The top 10 quickest-growing roles for 2025 are predicted to be as follows:

AI engineer AI consultant Physical therapist Workforce development manager Travel advisor (agent) Event coordinator Director of development Field sales representative Sustainability specialist Security guard

The remainder of LinkedIn's 25 fastest-growing jobs include numerous roles — at various levels of experience — in health care, travel, building and development, nonprofit management and human resources. Together, LinkedIn says these professions paint a picture of where the labor market is today and help define the trajectory it will shape in the future.

“From the rise of AI roles to the resurgence in travel and hospitality positions, the 2025 ranking highlights sectors with sustainable growth in today’s changing workforce,” the company said in a Tuesday news release.

The release also detailed the methodology the company used to create the list. LinkedIn examined the data of millions of LinkedIn users who indicated that they started a new job over a two-and-a-half-year period starting at the beginning of 2022. It calculated growth rates for each job title along with the number of job postings for those positions on its platform.

But if you don't see your field of choice, don't get discouraged. This chart from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the fastest-growing occupations has some common ground with the one from LinkedIn, but its methodology for grouping jobs into sectors is less granular, and it shows some different areas for potentially in-demand careers.

Although tech roles also feature prominently on the BLS list, the agency says the two jobs with the highest projected growth rate through 2033 are wind turbine service technician and solar panel installer, respectively. More than half of its predicted fastest-growing jobs are in the health care sector (including animal health, with three veterinary jobs on the list). Financial services also make a showing, with both actuaries and financial examiners on the list.

Globally, the trends are much the same. A new World Economic Forum (WEF) report, The Future of Jobs, found that increased digital access and technological advancement are driving big changes in the way work is done — and, as a result, the kinds of skills in demand by employers around the world.

Climate change and aging workforces in many developed nations also represent powerful forces that will reshape the world’s labor market between now and the end of the decade, the report says. Other influences include a higher cost of living, economic uncertainty and geoeconomic fragmentation (that is, tariffs, subsidies and other trade-related industrial policies).

Tech jobs are the fastest-growing by percentage. Along with technological skills, the ability to think analytically is a critical trait sought by employers. The WEF report says there is burgeoning demand among employers around the world for “technology-related skills, including AI and big data, networks and cybersecurity and technological literacy.”

