Dollar Scholar Asks: How Do I Negotiate a Higher Salary for a New Job?

Remember when your parents would serve green beans for dinner and you’d try to counter, saying something cute like, “What if we had French fries instead?” If your family was anything like mine, you’d inevitably get shut down with, “This is not a negotiation.”

Turns out, while it might not have flown at your childhood kitchen table, negotiation is normal when it comes to your salary.

I’ve been thinking about this a lot recently because several of my friends are in the final stages of interviewing for new jobs. As the Dollar Scholar, I’m practically required to encourage them to push for better compensation from their would-be employers. I know it can be scary, but I want to see them paid well for their amazing skills.

What are the do’s and don’ts of negotiating your salary?

I conducted email interviews with Amy Crook, head of global talent, and Cortney Holt, senior manager of talent, at the career site Glassdoor. Here’s what they told me.

DO… feel empowered.

Salary negotiation is super important — and underutilized. A 2022 Fidelity survey found that 58% of young professionals accepted job offers without negotiating. But 87% of those who did got at least some of the compensation they requested.

“It is definitely not rude,” Holt tells me. “In my experience, I believe most companies are willing to negotiate, but you’ll never know unless you ask.”

The data backs this up, too. In 2021, a whopping 89% of employers who responded to a poll by Brightmine said they were open to negotiating salaries with job candidates. Separate research indicates that pushing back on initial offers is particularly common in the advertising, marketing and tech industries. So if you're job-hunting in one of these fields, it’s not only not weird — it’s probably expected that you'll negotiate your salary.

DO… be transparent.

The timing here is important. Be upfront about your expectations; avoid springing a big number on the interviewer or hiring manager out of nowhere at the very end of the interview process. If there's a major mismatch, Crook points out that this can save both parties a lot of time.

“As a recruiter, I want to know exactly what a candidate is expecting in terms of compensation so I advocate and get them the best offer possible,” Holt says.

DO… be likable.

Going in, you probably have a rough idea of what the offer may be and what you’re open to. But while it's fine to know your worth, don’t forget to emphasize that you do want the job: “Reiterate your excitement and interest in the position and company, so they know your ultimate goal is to accept the offer,” Holt adds.

It never hurts to be extra-kind and polite in emails and phone calls negotiating salary. (TBH, this is good advice in general.)

DO… come prepared.

Several states, including California, Colorado and Washington, now have laws that require job postings to include salary ranges. But that’s not the only homework you should do.

First, pull together proof that you should be paid more. A September blog post from Indeed says you can prove your value by evaluating your years of experience, any relevant degrees, important skills, your leadership chops, licenses, certifications and tangible results from previous jobs. These facts can help you make a strong case for a higher salary.

Then, determine what’s likely do-able for the company. Figure out the industry average for your position research the cost of living in your area and determine the salary for similar roles at competing companies. Tap multiple sources like PayScale, LinkedIn and the U.S. Department of Labor, so you’re well-armed with information that will justify your ask.

DON’T… lie.

The Harvard Business Review points out that, as part of the interview process, you’re going to have to answer some hard questions, like whether this company is your top choice or whether a salary boost would lead to an immediate acceptance. Crook says honesty is the way to go here; if you don’t already have a competing offer, for instance, don’t say you do.

“I would be honest with your feelings about the salary and come prepared with the reasoning behind your request for additional compensation,” Holt says. “Once you have made your counter-offer, ask the recruiter for a realistic timeline for a final decision.”

DON’T… feel like you have to share your current salary.

“You should only confirm what your salary expectations would be for the role you are interviewing for,” Crook says. Telling the interviewer what you’re currently making isn’t a requirement, and in some places, it's actually illegal for them to ask.

DON’T… forget about other benefits.

Crook says it’s a harsh reality that budgets are finite. Sometimes, the company you’re interviewing with legitimately might not be able to give you any additional base pay. But there might be more wiggle room when it comes to your benefits package.

Can the employer offer you more vacation days or a signing bonus? A better job title or stock options? What about flexibility for remote work, cool professional development opportunities or a later start date? It’s worth asking.

BTW, if you have other issues you hope to negotiate, like flexibility to leave early one day a week so you can play pickleball/water your orchids/take the dog on a long walk, it’s smart to bring those up at the same time rather than dragging out the negotiation process by bringing them up one by one.

DON’T… be afraid to decline.

This is tough, but you might have to walk away from a job if you’ve run the numbers and determined it just won’t pay enough.

“If you have been clear and consistent with your compensation expectations from the start and at the last hurdle they give you a low offer, I would probably decline,” Crook says. “Remember, this process is as much about you seeing who they are as the company assessing you.”

The bottom line

Negotiating your salary is hard work, but it can work, especially with these tips.

