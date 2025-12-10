The Smart Shopper’s Guide To Inflation-Proof Groceries

Many shoppers have grown accustomed to a higher bill at the grocery store in recent years. But if you’re looking to trim your spending despite inflation, there are techniques you can use when perusing aisles at the supermarket.

Here are some savvy shopping strategies to lower your grocery bill.

Must Read

7 shopping tricks to save you money

These smart shopping tactics can trim your grocery bill and give your wallet a bit more room to breathe even when inflation is high:

Compare prices per ounce/pound : Compare unit prices — not just total prices — to see which brands give you the most ounces or pounds for every dollar that you spend.

: Compare unit prices — not just total prices — to see which brands give you the most ounces or pounds for every dollar that you spend. Choose store brands for staples : Store brands are often more affordable than big-name brands, and they tend to taste similar.

: Store brands are often more affordable than big-name brands, and they tend to taste similar. Buy produce in season : You can save money when buying produce that’s in season as there’s typically a high supply.

: You can save money when buying produce that’s in season as there’s typically a high supply. Use freezer storage effectively : You can reduce the amount of food that goes bad, and if you freeze your leftovers, you can go back to those for your next meal and save money.

: You can reduce the amount of food that goes bad, and if you freeze your leftovers, you can go back to those for your next meal and save money. Plan “pantry challenge” meals monthly : Challenge yourself to make a tasty meal using only the items you already have at home. You’ll avoid a trip to the store and help reduce food waste.

: Challenge yourself to make a tasty meal using only the items you already have at home. You’ll avoid a trip to the store and help reduce food waste. Stock up during markdowns : Grocery stores often lower the price of food as it gets closer to the expiration date. Just make sure you eat it right away.

: Grocery stores often lower the price of food as it gets closer to the expiration date. Just make sure you eat it right away. Buy in bulk: Bulk orders can result in significant savings. You can buy non-perishables in bulk and use them over time, or split the bill and food with friends and neighbors.

Save Smarter: Take control of your money with the Rocket Money budgeting app, one of Money's favorites

The best items to buy in bulk

You can save money by buying in bulk, but focus on food you don’t have to eat right away. Here are some examples:

Frozen meat

Rice

Oats

Coffee

Canned goods

Flour

Beans

Dry pasta

Nuts and seeds

Dried fruit

Gold Offer: Sign up with American Hartford Gold today and get a free investor kit, plus receive up to $20,000 in free silver on qualifying purchases

The worst items to buy in bulk

Bulk buying works best for non-perishable items. You should avoid bulk purchases for perishable food, like the following:

Fresh produce

Dairy

Eggs

Bread

Cereal

Extra Money: See how you can get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new active SoFi invest account

Stick to your plan and use loyalty programs

Going into the grocery store with a plan and sticking to your list can help keep your costs low. If you plan ahead, you can be sure to incorporate produce that is in season or items you can buy in bulk into your recipe.

You can also take advantage of loyalty programs for year-round savings. Many grocery stores offer discounts to repeat customers, and even have easy apps you can download to keep track of your savings. The best grocery store credit cards also offer cash back on trips to the store.