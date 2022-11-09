Methodology: Best Hospitals for Billing Ethics

The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that aims to help consumers make informed decisions about their health and access safe, high-value care. For over two decades, it has collected and published data on patient safety and quality of care from voluntary surveys and other sources. More than 2,200 hospitals completed its flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey in 2022.

To compile its new list of the best hospitals for ethical billing practices in partnership with Money, the Leapfrog Group used data from the submitted via the 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which participants were required to submit by August 31, 2022. Those categories are inpatient care management, adult and pediatric complex surgeries, pediatric care, medication safety, maternity care, outpatient procedures and infections.

To qualify for the list, eligible hospitals were required to carry an A or B letter grade on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for fall 2022. Hospitals were also required to meet a qualitative assessment of excellence, and were disqualified if they exceeded national mortality rates for heart attacks, heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or coronary bypass surgery or if they earned a C or worse on the 2022 spring Safety Grade assessment.

Leapfrog applied additional criteria related to safe medication ordering practices (to prevent medication errors), intensive care unit staffing, the response to “never events” (medical errors that are so serious they should never happen to patients, like operating on the wrong body part or a transfusion of the wrong type of blood), and performance related to certain high-risk surgeries including heart surgeries, bariatric surgery, hip replacements and lung cancer surgeries.

The group also evaluated criteria specific to pediatric hospitals, including safety and management procedures related to keeping radiation exposure during CT scans at safe levels for children and assessments related to the overall experience of care for children and their families. Some criteria for safe medication ordering, high risk procedures as well as the qualitative assessment of excellence were not applied to pediatric hospitals.

The 565 hospitals that made the cut are a combination of adult and children’s hospitals, urban and rural, teaching and non-teaching, etc.

For more information on Leapfrog’s standards, visit Leapfrog’s hospital survey measure page.

For the complete methodology, read below.

For the Top Best Hospitals for Ethical Billing Practices list, the following criteria were applied:

I. Early Elective DeliveriesBilling Ethics: A hospital must achieve Leapfrog’s standard for Billing Ethics

Billing quality is health care quality. Hospitals should strive to ensure their process for billing patients adheres to the highest ethical standards. This measure assesses whether hospitals have taken the following steps to ensure ethical billing:

1. The hospital provides every patient with a billing statement and/or master itemized bill within 30 days of final claims adjudication that includes all of the following elements:

Name and address of the facility where billed services occurred

b. Date(s) of service

c. An individual line item for each service or bundle of services performed

d. Description of services billed that accompanies each line item or bundle of services

e. Amount of any principal, interest, or fees (e.g., late or processing fees), if applicable

f. Amount of any adjustments to the bill (e.g., health plan payment or discounts), if applicable

g. Amount of any payments already received (from the patient or any other party), if applicable

h. Instructions on how to apply for financial assistance

i. Instructions on how to obtain a copy of the bill in the patient’s primary language

j. Notification that physician services will be billed separately, if applicable

2. The hospital gives patients instructions for contacting a billing representative who has the authority to initiate an investigation into errors on a bill, review, negotiate, and offer a price adjustment or debt forgiveness based on hospital policy and establish a payment plan, within 5 business days

3. The hospital does not take legal action against patients for late or insufficient payment of a medical bill

To meet Leapfrog’s standard, the hospital must do all three of the above. For more information, see: https://ratings.leapfroggroup.org/measure/hospital/2022/person-centered-care-billing-ethics.

High medical prices and billing practices may reduce public trust in the medical profession and can result in the avoidance of care. In a survey of 1000 patients, 64% reported that they delayed or neglected seeking medical care in the past year because of concern about high medical bills.[1]

II. Hospitals eligible for a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade must receive an A or B on the letter grades publicly reported at the time of the Best Hospitals for Ethical Billing Practices public announcement.

Note: This criterion does not apply to hospitals that are not eligible for a Safety Grade, such as military treatment facilities, specialty facilities, critical access hospitals, etc.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assesses how safe hospitals are for patients. Each A, B, C, D or F score comes from expert analysis of publicly available data consumers can use to protect their families from harm or death during a hospital stay. Some hospitals are exempted from receiving a Safety Grade, including specialty hospitals like children’s or surgical, and Critical Access Hospitals. Hospitals that are eligible for a grade, which includes general acute-care hospitals, must receive an A or B on the current Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade (fall 2022) in order to qualify for the list of Best Hospitals for Ethical Billing Practices.

