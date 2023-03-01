Moving to a Cheaper City Can Net You an Extra $100,000 in Retirement

As Americans approach the age of retirement, they naturally start thinking about where they want to enjoy their golden years — perhaps somewhere that’s warm and quiet.

But relocation can also have a huge impact on your retirement planning: A new study shows that for the many older Americans who have significant equity in a home, selling and moving to a less expensive market can pay off in a big way, to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Even though home equity is the “most prevalent and often most significant source of wealth for American households,” unlocking it is frequently overlooked in retirement planning, according to a new paper by experts at Vanguard.

By moving to a market with less expensive homes, the typical older American could net $100,000 or more that could help fund their retirement. And in areas of the country where housing prices are much less expensive, the cost of living is usually lower, so the cash you’d get from moving to a more affordable home will likely go further.

What the research says

When Americans 60 and older relocate, about 60% of them go somewhere with cheaper homes, the authors’ analysis of 2019 U.S. Census data shows.

Among those moving to more affordable housing markets, the typical person “extracts” about $100,000 of home equity. People moving out of particularly expensive cities can get much more when they relocate.

The study gives an example of a 65-year-old resident of Santa Clara, California, selling the average-priced home in the county and buying an average-priced home in Merced County, which is nearby but outside the Bay Area. That swap would net about $330,000 that could be put toward retirement, assuming no mortgages are involved.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad A low credit score can negatively impact your mortgage application and interest rate. The good news is that credit repair companies, such as Credit Saint, may be able to help you increase your credit score in within a few months! View Plans

Bottom line

The strategy described in the paper, "retire and relocate," won't be right for everyone. But if there's a more affordable market where you'd like to live during your post-work years, selling your home and moving could make it easier to retire earlier or more comfortably.

Newsletter Retire with Money Retire With Money brings the latest retirement news, insights, and advice to your inbox. Jill Cornfield has covered retirement for more than 10 years. By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information. Sign Up Newsletter Subscribe successful! You will now receive Money's Retire with Money newsletter at Reply anytime to let us know how we can improve. Enjoy! Make sure we land in your inbox, not your spam folder. We just sent you a welcome email. Sometimes email clients send our first email to a spam or promotions folder. If you don't see us in your inbox, check these folders, then drag and drop the welcome email into your inbox.

More from Money:

9 Best Home Equity Loans of 2023

For Retirees, Downsizing to a Smaller Home Isn’t the Cash Grab It Once Was

How Long Does Retirement Last? Many Americans Don't Know